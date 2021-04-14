The EU looks on as the HDP – and democracy itself – falls victim to Erdoğan
Despite Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish opposition party being subject to years of harassment, the international community remains silent
Despite Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish opposition party being subject to years of harassment, the international community remains silent
How is artificial intelligence being used in governing migration? What are the risks and opportunities that the emerging technology raises for both the state and the individual crossing a country’s borders?
Ryerson University’s Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration and openDemocracy have teamed up to host this free live discussion on 15 April at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT.
Hear from:
Ana Beduschi Associate professor of law, University of Exeter
Hilary Evans Cameron Assistant professor, faculty of law, Ryerson University
Patrick McEvenue Senior director, Strategic Policy Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Chair: Lucia Nalbandian Researcher, CERC Migration, Ryerson University
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.