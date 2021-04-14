Can Europe Make It?: Opinion

The EU looks on as the HDP – and democracy itself – falls victim to Erdoğan

Despite Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish opposition party being subject to years of harassment, the international community remains silent

Foteini Bakadima
14 April 2021, 1.27pm
Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-leader of the HDP, September 2015
|
Daniel Reinhardt/Alamy. All rights reserved

There is no doubt that current events in Turkey violate democratic procedures, personal and political rights and any obligation Turkey has as a member of international organisations such as the Council of Europe. Over the years, the EU has seen the Turkish government exert increasing pressure against the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), attempting to characterise it as a ‘terrorist party’ and ban it.

The latest attack against the HDP – the main pro-Kurdish opposition party and the third-largest party in the Turkish Parliament – comes from a top public prosecutor, who filed a lawsuit on 17 March 2021 with the country’s Constitutional Court to ban the HDP for being a party that fosters and supports terrorism.

On the same day, the government stripped HDP politician Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu of his status as an MP, in what an EU former rapporteur on Turkey branded an “illegal, immoral and cowardly act”. Gergerlioğlu is a human rights activist who has dedicated his political career to fighting discrimination and rights abuses, both in his constituency in the province of Kocaeli and across the whole country. But his actions are considered subversive and he stands accused of “fostering terrorist actions”, following a single controversial social media post in 2016.

Unfortunately, HDP politicians have often been victims of political prosecutions. Dilek Hatipoğlu, former mayor of the eastern province of Hakkari, was sentenced to 16 years and three months in prison in 2016, accused of ‘misconduct of office’. Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, former co-leaders of the HDP, are also in prison. The party’s MPs, some of whom are still under attack, include Garo Paylan, Huda Kaya, Sezai Temelli, Pero Dundar, Fatma Kurtulan and Serpil Kemalbay, as well as Pervin Buldan (co-chair of the HDP’s parliamentary group) and Meral Danis Bestas and Hakkı Saruhan Oluç (deputy chairs). Note that more than 800 summaries of proceedings, case files that will be examined in Parliament, have been brought against HDP MPs since the 2018 general elections.

Related story

PA-57878223.jpg
23-02-2021 | Seren Selvin Korkmaz
An estimated six million new voters will take part in the national elections of 2023. Political parties are after them

Countries need to speak out

This new move to ban the HDP by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is just the tip of the iceberg. It comes after years of attempts to marginalise, victimise, imprison and allegedly even torture politicians, academics, artists and citizens in Turkey. Despite being aware of all this, the international community has chosen – and still chooses – to remain silent.

Last December, however, the European Court of Human Rights did rule against Turkey in the case of Selahattin Demirtaş. The court asked for his immediate release from prison, noting that the Turkish government had an ulterior purpose in preventing him from carrying out his political activities, depriving voters of their elected representative and “stifling pluralism and limiting freedom of political debate: the very core of the concept of a democratic society”. Despite this decision, the wider international community did not pressure Turkey to release him, and he remains in prison.

President Erdoğan continues to use prosecution and imprisonment as a way of intimidating and removing his political opponents. And this practice will continue, unless it is criticised and condemned by democratic countries, both in Europe and beyond.

Banning the HDP and denying the political will of millions of people should not be tolerated by democrats. Democracy, and respect for human rights and freedom of speech, are under threat in Erdoğan’s Turkey. This is why European and international democratic forces need to react immediately, not only to support and show their solidarity for the HDP, but also to acknowledge that we are now engaged in a struggle to save democracy itself.

Related story

2E9E9W2.jpg
11-03-2021 | Erwin van Veen
Ankara treats all Kurdish opposition whether peaceful or militant as terrorism. And it is taking its war into neighbouring countries

Should we allow artificial intelligence to manage migration?

How is artificial intelligence being used in governing migration? What are the risks and opportunities that the emerging technology raises for both the state and the individual crossing a country’s borders?

Ryerson University’s Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration and openDemocracy have teamed up to host this free live discussion on 15 April at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT.

Hear from:

Ana Beduschi Associate professor of law, University of Exeter

Hilary Evans Cameron Assistant professor, faculty of law, Ryerson University

Patrick McEvenue Senior director, Strategic Policy Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Chair: Lucia Nalbandian Researcher, CERC Migration, Ryerson University

Read more

View all in Can Europe Make It?
Get weekly updates on Europe A thoughtful weekly email of economic, political, social and cultural developments from the storm-tossed continent. Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData