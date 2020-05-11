Towards a thriving European welfare state: thoughts on 9 May 2020

Albena Azmanonva took part in the Citizens Take Over Europe initiative on May 9, 2020. See here for programme details and further information.

Until recently, the debate on Europe revolved around issues of democracy and sovereignty: from the infamous ‘democracy deficit’ (e.g. the European Commission, the body that initiates EU legislation, is not elected) to the perplexing rule that a sovereign state is bound by laws it might oppose (e.g. in most cases, decisions in the Council are taken by a qualified majority, not unanimity).

The emergency situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to shift the debate from matters of sovereignty to matters of the substance of EU policy. We should be asking: how can public authority, both at EU and national level, deliver socially responsible rule – that is, rule that takes into account the social consequences of economic policy. So far, the EU has been dedicated to market integration in its domestic policy and to market opening in its foreign economic policy. The social consequences of this predominantly commercial policy logic have been devastating – as cuts to public services and social spending were made in the name of EU competitiveness in the global marketplace. This incurred serious damage to public health infrastructure and its funding – which is at the root of the social crisis the pandemic has unleashed.