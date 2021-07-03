‘We Can!’ – a new Green-Left coalition takes over Croatia’s capital

The residents of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, voted for change in May, turning away from a regime that had held power since 2000, whose mayor had been deeply entangled in corruption and clientelism. Možemo!, which translates as 'We Can!', won 23 out of 47 seats in the City Assembly. The coalition consists of small Left-Green parties, the municipalist initiative Zagreb je NAŠ! (‘Zagreb is Ours!’) and social movements including environmentalists, LGBTQ+ rights activists and trade unions. Together they have promised “to change the way the city is governed, to return the city to its citizens in politics”.

The new mayor, Tomislav Tomašević, won the first round on 16 May with 45% of the vote before defeating his far-Right populist opponent Miroslav Škoro on Sunday 30 May. Tomašević – who won more than 65% of the second-round vote – became popular during his years of activism, especially against Zagreb's urban crises, which escalated during Milan Bandić's time as mayor.

28-point programme

On 18 June, the day after forming a coalition with the now-minor Socijaldemokratske Partije (Social Democratic Party), Možemo! published its 28-point programme for the city. This includes giving Zagreb citizens the digital means to call out corruption; making Zagreb's finances transparent; offering support for public and active transport; and increasing in welfare spending and for public housing. (The full programme can be read here.)

Reacting to the successful city council elections and first round of the mayoral race, Tomašević said Zagreb no longer belongs to any interest group: “The citizens said that ‘We Can!’. We can do greener, more just, more transparent, better!"

This year's election means Zagrebians are backing the transformation towards an eco-friendly capital for Croatia, with further plans in the programme for energy efficiency, renewables and increasing green spaces, also amongst the 28 points. The new administration will also stop the sell-off of the city's assets and Tomašević has earmarked an independent audit of the city's finances and root and branch change of the city's administration as a top priority of this new era.

Urban history

This represents a sea-change contrasting with the old politics. Milan Bandić, who died of a heart attack in late February 2021, was the mayor of Zagreb for most of this century – besides a gap from 2002-05, when his party relieved him of mayoral duties after a political scandal in which he evaded police after drink driving. He was once again temporarily demoted from the mayorship in 2014, having been arrested on charges relating to corruption and abuse of his office connected to a public-owned waste-management company. Despite a corruption case that was ongoing until his death, and multiple further allegations, as well as Zagreb’s housing costs rising while money was being misspent on expensive prestige projects, Bandić won six mayoral contests, the latest being in 2017.

In 2017, Zagreb je NAŠ! (ZjN!) was founded, winning 8% of the vote and four seats in the city council in that year’s elections. Many of its members have years of involvement in urban struggles for the right to the city. These include occupations of public space, such as in 2010 against the construction of a shopping centre and luxury flats and the gentrification of Central Zagreb, where peaceful protests were terminated by police force.