“We were the people who started talking to each other”: unexpected solidarities under forced devolution

I had been working with the Council for some years and didn’t stop working or go anywhere when the lockdown began. So I had local people calling all day every day telling me what was happening to them. It was incredible. And there were plenty of other people, like me, who also didn’t leave the scene, which meant we were the people that started talking to each other and to others in the area where I work. We walked the streets to find out what was going on.

Unthinkable relationships and unreliable information

It was in this absence of local authority control and in this extraordinary context of public emergency that this entirely unforeseen process of forced devolution process happened before my eyes, whereby official and organised forms of support largely ceased and local people had to rapidly form new relationships because of the urgent need to survive.

Before the pandemic, many people didn’t have quite the same immediate needs they have had recently and they also mostly didn’t have the time to take action. The lockdown meant normal time and routines stopped and every day became more or less the same.

This was a situation in which communities needed to be re-connected and re-built and this got under way as soon as the lockdown began, completely beyond the control of local professionals or any kind of top-down ‘strategic’ plan.

None of this was in any way helped by a complete lack of reliable information. Local government had been ‘ghosted’ (suddenly disappeared) and the news on TV didn’t represent reality here either. It was only through connecting, through conversations taking place and relationships forming that a clearer picture began to emerge about what was happening, what was needed and what the priorities were.

Sharon Grant believes that the current crisis, sparked by the outbreak of Covid-19 and which also shines new light on deeper and longer standing forms of inequality, could provide the impetus needed to help rebuild historical relationships of solidarity and build many new forms of solidarity too.

Sharon Grant OBE. | Kirsty O'Connor/PA. All rights reserved.

I agree with this analysis, especially as we haven’t seen any increase in burglaries or the looting of any shops here. What I see instead are food banks springing up, shops giving food away, small and large stores donating their stock to those who are in need, local union members connecting with local community organising and much more besides.

Sharon’s views about the forging of new solidarities have therefore already been reflected in my experiences here over the last few weeks. It’s not just that social distancing is unnatural to most people and people have needed to continue to go out. What we’ve seen here is people (re)connecting and forming relationships in a whole range of new ways, despite all the difficulties.

‘Mad Max’

I’ve seen people who have never spoken to each other before saying hello for the first time and asking each other if they are OK. I’m seeing people queuing at the post office exchanging stories. I’ve seen mutual aid groups forming too.

The starting point for these and the many other new connections has been the need to survive. This has meant people needing to find new ways to get together to understand and respond to what’s happening.

There’s been a kind of ‘Mad Max’ feel to some of this. The mutual aid work has been happening in areas that don’t have access to lots of resources so they’ve just had to organise for themselves. People haven’t been able to wait for the professionals to step in and support them, or for the usual agencies to intervene: these infrastructures have broken down.

I recognise that before this crisis the local council had already lost a lot of money and people were already struggling. Now the council is losing business rates and parking revenue and there was already a pre-existing funding deficit.

Article 44 of the 1996 Employment Rights Act, which rightly places a high level of accountability on employers to keep employees safe, will be a headache for local authorities who will find that the easiest thing will be to make employees redundant. So as this crisis continues there are likely to be less council workers, plus a reduction of public services as well as less money available to support anything in the community.