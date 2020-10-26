What COVID-19 is trying to tell us

The coronavirus has not disappeared, as Donald Trump has promised. Nor has it been successfully contained, as Europe has discovered. A new global record for infections is being set every day. Everyone waits for a vaccine, to restore some semblance of normalcy to life.

But life before COVID-19 was not normal. Like the proverbial frog in the pot, humans had simply become accustomed to the abnormality. By exposing the unsustainability of the previous status quo, the pandemic has been a wake-up call.

In rapid succession, COVID-19 demonstrated the uselessness of the military, the unfairness of the economic system, and the harmful impact of carbon emissions. These pillars of the status quo – hyper-capitalism, the military-industrial complex, and the dirty energy that runs them both – were in a trice revealed to be very abnormal indeed.

Consider the military’s role in national security. The countries of the world spend nearly $2 trillion a year on weapons designed to defend the homeland and protect the citizenry. But all those tanks and missiles and soldiers at the border could do nothing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or stop its killing spree. More than a million people have died during this pandemic.

The United States spends more than any other country on the military. That hasn’t stopped Americans from suffering the most COVID-19 deaths in the world. More Americans have died in this pandemic – over 220,000 and growing – than died in combat in the U.S. Civil War. More have died of COVID-19 than in combat in World War I, Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the War in Afghanistan combined.

The misallocation of resources on the Pentagon at the expense of social needs has been on full display during the pandemic. The United States touted its medical system as the best in the world. But many hospitals have simply not been able to handle the surge in critically ill patients.