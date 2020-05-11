What kind of post-Corona world do we Europeans want?

Those two contrasting but equally striking survey results show how high the stakes will be as we emerge from the immediate medical emergency, and face the subsequent economic pandemic and its political fallout. What kind of historical moment will this turn out to be, for Europe and the world? It could lead us to the best of times. It could lead us to the worst of times.

Utopias wrongly dismissed

The proposal for a universal basic income was until recently often dismissed as far-out and utopian. But during the anti-pandemic lockdowns, many developed countries have introduced something close to it, not for everyone, to be sure, but certainly for large parts of the population. Spain's economy minister has said that its 'minimum vital income' could become a permanent instrument in the country's system. Hardly a day passes now when I do not read another article suggesting that universal basic income, or some variant of it, is an idea whose time has come.

This would be one ingredient of a possible future in which we manage to turn one of the greatest crises of the post-war world into one of its greatest opportunities. We address the soaring inequality, both economic and cultural, which has been eroding the foundations even of established liberal democracies like Britain and the US. Having learned during the lockdown to work in different ways, more from home and with less unnecessary travel, we turn this into a new life-work model. Having appreciated the cleaner air and clearer skies, the sounds of birdsong not drowned out by traffic and the slow changes of nature that we had previously been too busy to notice, we will get serious about taking the radical steps needed both to address climate change and to give us a better quality of life.

After turning out on our balconies and rooftops, all across Europe, to applaud the doctors, nurses, social care and other essential workers who have been risking their lives to save our own, we do not forget them once the medical danger has passed. Not only do they get a better deal socially and economically – the post-war slogan 'homes fit for heroes' comes to mind – but there is also what Polish populists slyly call a 'redistribution of respect'. And in making that necessary redistribution, we also deprive the nationalist populists of their electoral appeal.

At the same time, we recognise that a planet stalked by genuinely global threats such as this virus and climate change requires more international cooperation not less. And the EU, which earlier this week convened an international meeting to raise funds for fighting Covid, becomes a prime mover of global collective action.

Then, the nightmare

That's the dream. But then there's the nightmare. This may be a post-war moment, but it turns out more like the years after the First World War than post-1945 liberal and social democratic reconstruction. The nationalist impulses we see in Donald Trump and Xi Jinping become even more pronounced. With beggar-my-neighbour policies, the post-Covid recession descends into a great depression. Inequality soars, rather than being diminished, both within our societies and between different countries.