Who should be in charge: doctors or politicians?

Second, combatting Covid-19 involves a difficult balancing act between economic and medical factors. Doctors are seldom specialists in economics, and someone needs to weigh the merits of various factors when making the decision on how to combat the virus. Right now, not only factories, but also schools, museums, stadiums, theatres and restaurants are closed. Fields as diverse as services, sport, education and culture are being affected by medical decisions. Moreover, making “rational” calculations is difficult when dealing with ethical issues, and tackling Covid-19 is literally a matter of life and death. Although deaths are caused directly by the virus, they may also be indirectly caused by the “medicine” against the virus which leads to economic hardship.

Third, medical specialists are not immune to corporate and political pressures. Many scientific advisors to governments are appointed along party lines. Others have intimate relationships with big pharma, insurance companies and the healthcare industry. All of these links represent ties to the corporate interests of the medical profession.

Asking these questions is not intended to discredit the merit of medical professionals’ advice. Such advice is of course indispensable during a global pandemic. Rather addressing these questions highlights the danger of drawing a simplistic dichotomy between competent, unbiased doctors and incompetent, partisan politicians. The extent to which this dichotomy reflects reality varies from place to place, and from person to person. I understand why many Americans prefer Dr Fauci over the President to lead the campaign against the virus. However, perhaps this points to the pathologies of the US political system, and does not necessarily apply to other countries.

The politics of healthcare

Politics intervenes in healthcare to make citizens’ wellbeing less dependent on chance, fate or money. Political interventions in the healthcare system are believed to make it more rational and scientific; they are supposed to optimize the use of the newest technologies, collective financial resources and administrative capacities. For example, hard choices have to be made between the use of extremely expensive devices which will save the few, and more traditional ones which will benefit the many. (The poor, migrants, refugees, and disabled are likely to be most affected by the current pandemics.) At times, the medical profession has resisted political interventions in its work, but more often than not, doctors have joined politicians in expanding state intervention in medical affairs. This is because state intervention has often implied more resources for healthcare and increased political influence for doctors.

The problem is that political interventions are seldom non-partisan, and do not always lead to the greater professionalisation of the healthcare system. Right-wingers often argue that personal health is chiefly a private rather than a public matter. They also tend to insist that the market rather than state is better suited to govern healthcare. Left-wingers believe that health policies are a matter for the public and not for individuals to decide. For them, an important aim of the healthcare system is equality, and this aim can hardly be secured by the private market alone.

Moreover, the professionalisation of the healthcare system has often depended more on local, country-specific capacities than ideological preferences. In fact, many right-wing governments have embraced a public health system, while many left-wing governments have overseen the growth of private hospitals and cuts to public ones. The bargaining power of the medical profession and health industry also plays a role here, as do societal trends such as demographics and aging populations.

Although private and public investments in health and healthcare are now enormous across the entire western world, there is no unified solution to deal with them. After World War II, the financing and organisation of healthcare shifted from the private toward the public sector. However, this trend was halted or even reversed in some cases with the arrival of the neo-liberal revolution. In Western countries we have also witnessed the tendency to respect the authority of the scientific and medical professions, and to keep health care insulated from excessive political control. And yet, since the late 1960s the technical authority of doctors has repeatedly been challenged not only by those demanding more “democratic” health care, but also by those unhappy with the soaring health budgets of their respective governments.