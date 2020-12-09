Winning trust in the Fifth Republic: an uphill struggle

This year, he was beaten in the local elections by a communist-led coalition. By this time one of the strong-arm minders operating the votes for cash scam, Younès Bounouara, had been in jail for a murder attempt on another of Dassault’s local squad. They had been arguing over 1.7 million euros that Dassault was secretly recorded as saying he had handed out: “Me, I have given everything, I settled up with Younès. If he kept the money for himself, that’s his affair. I won’t pay twice.” Bounouara’s lawyer at his appeal was Eric Dupond-Moretti, now Macron’s Justice Minister.

Through all the scandal around its patriarch, Dassault, the company has remained a crown jewel of the French military-industrial complex. It was last year promoted into the elite league of the world’s top 25 military manufacturers on the back of successful sales of its planes, all sponsored by the government in Paris. One customer is Egypt’s General El-Sisi. The loan he had to use to buy the jets being guaranteed by the French government. Macron welcomed him in Paris this week.

Remember the first scandal around the disgraced former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma? It was the bribes paid by Dassault and the French government to get Zuma, then Minister of Defence, to buy a brace of Mirages from Dassault, planes for which the country had absolutely no need whatsoever. Zuma dodged justice that time round. His top civil servant took the rap. In the case of El-Sisi, no bribe was needed, just a lower tenor of rhetoric on human rights.

Quite why Serge Dassault was so keen on keeping control of Corbeil-Essonnes, a small sized town, may escape one, but the very latest of these political manipulators to be served a sentence had nothing else than their role as mayor. Maryse Joissains, allowed to stand for re-election as mayor of Aix-en-Provence in the summer despite being found guilty of siphoning public funds, had her appeal judgement delivered just as Gaudin was hearing the bad news of his charges. The judges upped her penalty and banned her from public office for three years.

The mystery for many is not just why so many senior “respected” public figures indulge in these acts of corruption and venality but why, like Sarkozy, they remain “respected”. It is a practice, though, that goes back a very long way.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaving courtroom 32, November, 2020. | Pierrot Patrice/PA. All rights reserved.

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing

A former President who has just died, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, has been lauded in the obituary notices as a leader whose legacy was a France reformed. Indeed, when he was in the Elysée some key advances in social rights for women, for example, were made. But Giscard had, as Finance Minister, popped his father onto the Air France board in 1969 and, in his last year in the Elysée, in 1980, had that father, by then 86, renewed in another public post.

That was just a small family favour. When his tax accounts were leaked to the media in 1979, the French people learned that their President and his partner whiled away some of their idle moments playing the stock markets with the help of the knowledge that a head of state and government could be expected to have. Only the couple knew how much they had made by this form of insider trading.

More importantly, nestling amid the media’s columns of praise for Giscard were indications of his desire to keep many a thing secret, things way beyond the obvious issues of why a former minister and close associate was shot dead in a Paris street or why an African dictator gave him bunches of diamonds. With the contemporary cries of Je suis Charlie ringing in your ears, the claim that France is the home of freedom of speech, consider what happened to the film that he had the photographer Raymond Depardon make during his election campaign, 1974, une partie de campagne.

This last week Depardon remembered the experience. Giscard d’Estaing had been “a man of the very pure right, who could give himself the airs of a monarch”. Not much has changed there then when it comes to presidents. Unfortunately for Depardon, that president had put his own money (well, money that he had acquired, let us say) into the film and so had some control. It did not get an open screening until 2002. By then, the ex-monarch had ceased to care about his public image.

Up to the present moment

No chance things like that could happen now, you say. Didn’t millions march back in January 2015 during France’s Je suis Charlie moment for the right to say whatever you want?

Go to a medium sized town with a population of just under 100,000, a town that is part of the conurbation around the northern city of Lille and where the local contemporary arts centre had been due to host an exhibition by the Italian artist Paolo Cirio as one among dozens of others featuring the theme Les sentinelles, The Sentries.

Cirio’s speciality is exposing the problems that misuse of artificial intelligence may lead to, as with the developing technologies around facial recognition. Talk about contemporary. It would be hard to find anything more up to moment given the contest over the Loi de Sécurité Globale which has among its clauses some that seek to give such technologies a prominent place in police practice in France.

Depardon’s mistake had been to allow his honest film to be controlled by its regal subject. Cirio’s was to offer an exhibition of 150 photos of French police officers, their faces partly or totally obscured by helmets, goggles, balaclavas or masks, in which spectators were invited to try to identify them using facial recognition software, to a town, Turcoing, where the local monarch of the dominant right wing political establishment is none other than the Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, its mayor before he became minister.

The minister also happens to be vice-president of the arts centre (it’s how such French politicians operate, collecting every possible public position they can, conflicts of interest be damned). Back at the start of October, he tweeted out threats of legal action if Cirio’s photos were shown. On the day of the opening on 15 October, just before France’s current Covid lockdown, they were covered by wooden panels without so much as a Je suis Charlie scrawled over them.

Getting to the demo

So there we were on the first Saturday of December in the Avenue Gambetta leading down the slope from Paris’ Porte de Lilas through the capital’s 20th arrondissement toward La Place de la République for the third protest called by the coalition of media unions, professional associations and civil liberties bodies against the steamroller of a law he and his monarch in the Elysée are manoeuvring to get on the statute book. This time, it was being run with the CGT union federation that has long held an annual December rally against poverty and low pay.

You can’t get to these demonstrations by public transport as the police close the metro stations and block off the bus and tram routes. Walking up the wide boulevard that circles Paris and marks the line of its former city walls, the growl of dozens of minibuses of the gendarmerie, the motors running to keep the guys in uniform warm, almost drowned out the cheerful “Allez y, m’sieur” from the officer, a grenade launcher dangling from his shoulder, a pistol and taser at his belt, who waved me through the line of his colleagues checking the bags of others on their way to the rally. There is plenty of good policing practice to be found when out and about if you are on the senior side of things and, one might say, fashionably white.