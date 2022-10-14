Fresh evidence uncovered by openDemocracy reveals that ‘green’ investments by British energy giants are likely to have done nothing for climate change.

British Gas owner Centrica, E.ON and SSE have all boosted their green credentials by buying so-called ‘carbon credits’ – investments to help deliver renewable energy projects around the world that could not have been built otherwise.

The companies argue that purchasing the credits helps offset the emissions generated by their gas.

But documents obtained by this website cast serious doubt on the claim that the investments made any difference to the delivery of the green projects, which were already forecasting healthy profits even before the energy firms’ cash injections.

The findings cast doubt on whether the money spent by energy firms has helped to reduce emissions at all. Since renewable technologies are now relatively cheap and easy to finance, they do not require additional funding through carbon offset schemes.

The independent Climate Change Committee this week warned that voluntary carbon markets aren’t working and could actually undermine net zero targets.

It follows our revelation last month that Centrica tried to ‘offset’ its dirty energy by purchasing huge numbers of ‘junk’ carbon credits from a chemical factory in China that likely made no difference to the climate crisis. Green MP Caroline Lucas said the sale was a “thinly veiled attempt at greenwashing” that had not succeeded.

Gilles Dufrasne, a policy expert at Carbon Market Watch, said: “If companies buy these credits to advertise fossil fuels as ‘green’, then they are wasting their money and misleading their consumers.”

Dufrasne added: “Carbon offsets generated by large renewable energy installations have no impact on emissions. While these projects are largely beneficial for the climate, they simply don’t need to sell carbon credits to exist.”

Amazon deforestation

openDemocracy can now also reveal that Centrica bought offsets in a Brazilian dam linked to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Records show the company purchased 21,995 carbon offsets for an unknown price in one of five hydropower dams that are part of the Braco Norte project.

But project documents state that the dam’s forecasted rate of profit was 19% even before income from offsets was even considered, meaning the project would almost certainly have gone ahead without Centrica’s investment.

And although the dams produce green energy, research suggests they have in fact driven deforestation in the Amazon.

The Brazilian National Institute for Space Research found that 70% of the rainforest surrounding the five Braco Norte dams had been cleared since construction began in 1985. In total, 250 sq km of forest was cleared to make way for roads, croplands and pastures – the equivalent of 32,000 football pitches.