Carole Cadwalladr’s High Court victory against Brexit donor Arron Banks shows more must be done to protect journalists from “expensive and onerous legal battles”, press freedom campaigners say.

Businessman Banks had sued investigative journalist Cadwalladr over comments she made during a TED talk in April 2019.

In a decision handed down on Monday, Mrs Justice Steyn found Banks was correct that the TED talk had caused ‘serious harm’ to his reputation, but said Cadwalladr’s claims were made in the public interest, which is a legal defence against defamation proceedings. Banks tweeted on Monday that he would “likely appeal” the decision.

Advocates say the law must be changed to “weed out abusive cases at an early stage” to avoid a chilling effect on public interest journalism. Even as the eventual winner in the case, Cadwalladr had to fundraise her way through her three-year court battle.

Cadwalladr – who won awards for her coverage of the Cambridge Analytica scandal regarding the illicit harvesting of personal data for targeted political advertising – said she was “so profoundly grateful and relieved”.

She added: “Thank you to the judge, my stellar legal team and the 29,000 people who contributed to my legal defence fund. I literally couldn’t have done it without you.”

Free speech campaign group Index on Censorship said the victory could not be called an “outright win for media freedom”.

“No journalist should be forced to spend years tied up in expensive and onerous legal battles to defend their public interest work,” it said. “Public interest journalism is the lifeblood of our democracy.”

The organisation said new measures were needed “including legislation that can weed out abusive cases at an early stage. We need journalists to be able to hold power to account for the good of our media freedom and our democracy.”

The National Union of Journalists called Banks’s defamation case an example of ‘strategic lawsuit against public participation’ (SLAPP) – legal action taken against journalists and whistleblowers to silence them – although Mrs Justice Steyn held it was “neither fair nor apt” to describe it as so.