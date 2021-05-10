Jeffrey Donaldson sued us. Here’s why we’re going public

Journalists rarely like to talk publicly about the times they’ve been sued. Even uttering the word ‘defamation’ can bring back stress-filled memories of expensive lawyers’ letters, threatening to take you to court unless you pay untold sums in damages.

For small, non-profit media outlets like openDemocracy, the risks are even higher. Losing one court case could literally put us out of business.

But there comes a time when journalists need to speak up about specific legal threats they’ve faced. And we believe that, for us, the time is now.

This week Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party chooses a new leader. (Well, a small circle of the party’s 36 MPs and Northern Ireland Assembly members will choose one.) For many, the frontrunner is the party’s Westminster leader: Jeffrey Donaldson.

Donaldson, a former aide to Enoch Powell, is probably not a household name in British politics. But he is very well known in openDemocracy’s small office – because he sued us, and one of our journalists personally.

It all began back in 2017, when we first broke the story of a record-breaking, controversial donation to the DUP’s Brexit campaign. Throughout the year the DUP came under intense pressure from our reporting.

Donaldson, who’d managed the party’s Brexit campaign, repeatedly dodged our questions and insisted that he and his party had broken no rules. The UK government would eventually be forced to change the law in the wake of the scandal, ending the secrecy of political donations in Northern Ireland.