How Brazil’s mothers helped Lula win the election

From São Paulo in the southeast to Salvador in the northeast, Brazil’s mothers have been forging a new position in the nation’s politics. In between the two rounds of presidential elections last month, they showed that a mother's place is on the streets, protesting against the politics of hate and intolerance with their babies and children.

As incumbent right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro’s motorcade swept through the streets of Brazilian cities, the Movimento das Carrinhatas, as it became known, swapped the motorcycle outriders for baby strollers pushed by mothers and caregivers. The protests occupied the streets of cities across the country – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Brasília and Juiz de Fora.

The movement began in São Paulo, where mothers came together on WhatsApp after the first round of voting on 2 October. They were worried about the possibility of Bolsonaro winning re-election, after he performed much better than pollsters predicted in the first round. The mothers organised, taking to the streets in defence of democracy and in support of Bolsonaro’s challenger, former President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

Their actions inspired mothers in other parts of the country, including five state capitals. Thousands of women, along with their children, mobilised in a unique experiment in repurposing existing digital communities. The virtual networks that offered support to women as they moved through pregnancy and into the worry, sleeplessness and exhaustion of new motherhood had been the mainstay of many. This space – where information on crying, breastfeeding, illnesses and remedies was shared – was transformed into a digital community for political innovation.

Protesters stand around a giant banner reading 'Mothers with Lula' | Tony Marlon. All rights reserved

In the name of their children and for the cause of public health, quality education and an end to violence and deforestation, mothers of diverse backgrounds took to the streets against Bolsonaro, who has openly made misogynist statements, violated human rights and dismantled environmental protections during his four years in power.

The Movimento das Carrinhatas inspired other small, significant actions, such as the ‘Floreata’, a self-organised distribution of roses and pamphlets that would encourage conversations among mothers about the need to vote.

'Politics is thorny and you have given up voting? Shall we talk?’ Activists carrying bunches of flowers wore T-shirts with this phrase printed on them, serving as a call for mothers and women to talk to them about politics. Research by Elas Que Decidem – an initiative by Brazilian progressive media lab Quid to encourage women to vote – has shown that women have little space to talk about politics in their homes. But when they are on their own, women are open to discussing political issues.

Inside Bolsonaro’s camp

The mothers mobilised to try and reverse the tendency among many Brazilian women to fill out a null or blank ballot in order to show their disillusionment with the country’s politicians. Elas Que Decidem estimates that in the 2018 election, nearly half of Brazil’s women did not choose a candidate for president. This matters because women make up 53% of the electorate – they have the power to implement change.

Opinion polls published throughout the 2022 campaign showed that Bolsonaro was favoured by just 20% of women, compared to an average of 50% who favoured Lula. This led Bolsonaro's wife and first lady, Michelle, to become a key player in his campaign. In efforts to win women's votes, Michelle participated in women-only events, using religious rhetoric and focusing especially on Evangelical church-goers, among whom she is popular. She also publicly apologised for her husband's constant cursing on the day after the first round.