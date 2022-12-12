A pro-Israel Tory lobby group has taken British MPs on 155 free trips over the last ten years, in an unprecedented charm offensive to promote the country in Westminster.

An investigation by openDemocracy has revealed that the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) paid for MPs to go on more overseas trips than any other donor. Records show the group fully or partially funded trips with an overall value of £367,000 since 2012.

It is part of a £8m splurge from a range of donors to fly MPs abroad, often including wining and dining with foreign diplomats and dignitaries. Overall, 713 current or former MPs have accepted more than 3,100 all-expenses-paid trips.

As the most frequent donor, CFI has paid for dozens of MPs to visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT). The group exists “to ensure that Israel’s case is fairly represented in Parliament” and has previously been described as “the most well-connected and probably the best funded of all Westminster lobbying groups”.

In 2017, the CFI’s honorary president Lord Polak personally arranged a dozen meetings for Priti Patel when she was the government’s international development secretary – including one with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It later emerged that Patel had failed to inform the prime minister about the trips, and was she forced to step down.

This year alone, CFI paid for three delegations of MPs to visit Israel, with 24 Conservative MPs declaring the visits in the registers of interests. According to its website, the delegations are an “integral part of CFI’s work” and aim to let Conservative MPs “see the facts on the ground in the region”.

Labour’s equivalent group, the Labour Friends of Israel, has funded 62 trips to Israel for MPs in the last decade, either in whole or in part.

Amnesty International has called Israel an apartheid regime for its continued oppression of Palestinian people, including “massive and cruel” seizures of their homes and land, and the building of illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. This year is on course to be the bloodiest in the West Bank since the United Nations started keeping records in 2005, with at least 132 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, while Israeli police received international condemnation earlier this year for attacking the funeral procession of a Palestinian journalist thought to have been killed by Israeli fire.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Friends of Israel told openDemocracy: “CFI is a not-for-profit organisation that relies upon the generosity of its supporters. The organisation receives no funding from the state of Israel.”

Foreign governments

Analysis by openDemocracy reveals that more than a quarter of all MPs’ trips abroad were paid for – in full or in part – by foreign governments, including many with terrible human rights records.