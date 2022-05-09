The Conservative Party “isn’t taking antisemitism seriously”, according to the victim of a “hate” campaign.

Dan Ozarow was targeted with “terrifying” and “traumatic” abuse after Conservative politicians launched a personal campaign against him when he stood as a Labour candidate for Hertsmere Council in 2020.

An investigation commissioned by the party’s HQ did not make a ruling on antisemitism, but said the behaviour of five councillors “may well have encouraged others to send antisemitic posts or messages”.

In the messages from members of the public, Ozarow was called a “Jewish c***”, a “Nazi”, and told he should “go to the gas chambers”.

None of the Conservative councillors have been expelled from the party – and have instead been told to go on a training course. Meanwhile, the local Conservative Association has claimed that Ozarow’s allegations are “politically motivated”.

Speaking to openDemocracy, Ozarow said their “risible” punishments send a “terrible message to those of us who are Jewish or from other minorities that the party isn’t taking antisemitism and racism seriously”.

The councillors sit within the constituency of Oliver Dowden – the co-chair of the Conservative Party – who has previously said he will “turn the tide” against antisemitism.

But Ozarow says was left traumatised and needing professional counselling, while he worried for the safety of his family.

Although the councillors were not found to have been antisemitic themselves, the report said their personalised attack on Ozarow may have led others to be abusive.

Conservative member Paul Morris was accused of posting a huge advert on a digital billboard, suggesting that Ozarow was a supporter of Hezbollah. The advert – which featured a picture of the Labour candidate – was branded to look like part of a fictitious local newspaper called The Hertsmere Times.

The independent inquiry said this was a “vindictive” and “personal campaign” against Ozarow – and a “clear example of negative campaigning”.

But in the wake of the inquiry’s findings, a new billboard advert has appeared once again attacking Ozarow. The new display first appeared last weekend, again under the Hertsmere Times banner.