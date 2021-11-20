COP26 focused on long-term climate goals. But what does this decade hold?

In the week since COP26 wrapped up, there has been much reflection on the results. Have we done enough to ward off looming disaster? Some progress was certainly made, but it must be put into context.

Before the summit, there was a strong recommendation from the IPCC to focus on immediate cuts in emissions, so what happened to that? The key requirement set out by the UN was to reduce global carbon emissions throughout the 2020s by more than 7% a year, a reduction of around 50% by 2030.

This might be enough to slow down the frequency of severe weather events and limit the risk of exceeding tipping points such as rapid methane release from permafrost or carbon emissions from uncontrollable wildfires, which are both dangerous accelerants of climate breakdown.

Instead, and with 200 countries involved, COP26 was much more focused on long-term commitments covering myriad areas of work. There was far less focus on the immediate future. For more details, Carbon Brief has managed to achieve the near-impossible task of producing a 20,000-word analysis that summarises multiple independent assessments of the conference, including the influence of the seminal COP21 2015 conference in Paris that instigated the commitment to 1.5°C.

The bottom line is that if all the COP26 commitments are abided by, global temperatures could be kept to a 1.8°C rise on pre-industrial levels, which is still well above the 1.5°C rise that is already considered highly risky. While 1.8°C is a modest improvement on pre-COP26 commitments, there are still some huge problems with it.

One is that even this is dependent on countries fulfilling their pledges, and another is that so many of the commitments are long term, with little immediate impact. This runs directly against the strong recommendation of the 7% per annum carbon emissions reduction throughout the 2020s.

There is also the nagging concern that even the existing increase in temperature, 1.2°C, may already be enough to hit some tipping points very soon.

Terrible human costs

To put the outcome another way, if COP26 had taken place 20 years ago, it could have been claimed that the world was at last waking up to the massive danger of climate breakdown, late in the day but with time to act. That is simply not where we are now, and does much to explain the palpable anger and frustration among the thousands of dedicated activists in Glasgow throughout the conference.

So, what does it all mean?

A good way of looking at it is to see the predicament in terms of two trends. The first is that the global community is simply not coming to terms with the essential need for immediate action on a huge scale.

Unless that attitude changes dramatically in the next couple of years, the mid- to late-2020s will be marked by progressive climate breakdown expressed most clearly in even more frequent and extreme weather events. There will be worse storms, worse floods, worse droughts, more heat domes, and much more.