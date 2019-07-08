Counter-insurgency: the failed conflict resolution strategy that the West won’t let die

What do past wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and the ongoing conflict in Mali all have in common? They are all examples of the failures of counter-insurgency strategies. In seeking to rebuild state institutions and the legitimacy of unpopular governments, these controversial doctrines have often paradoxically contributed to even greater ethnic and communal fragmentation and opened the way to endless and destructive fighting.

Despite having been discredited after the 2001 war in Afghanistan, counter-insurgencies strategies are once again being used in conflicts across the globe. The war that has been raging in Mali since 2012 is one such example. In the fight against insurgents in the Sahel, the French-led Operation Barkhane has revived anti-guerilla tactics first used in the second half of the 20th century.

Since 2000, the number of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism interventions by Western states has increased substantially. Even multilateral international institutions are now affected by this shift; in 2013, UN-led peacekeeping operations openly designated specific political groups to target in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in the Central African Republic.

A legitimate question therefore arises. Why, despite its track record, do states keep turning to counter-insurgency?

Since the end of the Cold War, conflicts between states have declined sharply. The majority of contemporary conflicts since are civil wars, often between groups with asymmetrical power. For example, powerful states against locally settled insurgents defined by ideological or ethnic lines. Although the military capabilities of each side vary in these conflicts, it is often the case that one side is not strong enough to defeat the other, while the other is not weak enough to be defeated. Faced with such stalemates, Western countries have readopted the counter-insurgency strategies previously used by the French in Algeria and the Americans in Vietnam.

In theory, counter-insurgency uses coercive means to defeat the clandestine insurgents on one side, while improving the general living conditions of non-combatant populations on the other. It’s underlying philosophy is winning the "hearts and minds" of the non-combatant population, which requires the reconstruction of stable state institutions in parallel with military activities. In Afghanistan and in Iraq for instance, the United States' counter-insurgency strategy was two-pronged: its aims were to defeat insurgents while also legitimising the governments formed after its military intervention.

But this strategy comes at a significant cost for the intervening countries. Firstly, it requires a massive mobilisation of human, economic and logistical resources to compensate for the lack of legitimate state structures, which have either been damaged by war or did not exist in the first place.

Secondly, counter-insurgency also comes at a political cost. The recent use of such tactics has led to enduring conflicts, perceived as failures by the publics of the intervening countries. Governments must know that engaging in counter-insurgency operations is a long-term commitment, the duration of which will almost certainly exceed most term limits. The intervening states have undeniable obligations of visible results.

The dangers of recruiting militias

What can be done when the ambitions of a state exceed the resources that can be mobilised for an intervention? Very often, they find someone ready to do the work for them. Following the logic of counter-insurgency, legitimate governments or foreign-intervening forces have repeatedly delegated law enforcement to allied non-state armed groups. To avoid an infinite involvement of foreign forces on the ground, these states have opted to use local proxies. Whether they are paramilitary groups, pro-government militias or ad hoc self-defense organisations, these entities have been allocated strong resources, with the assigned mission of defending the interests of the intervening states.

The 2001 Afghanistan war is a case study in delegating military force. As it was impossible for the US military and its allies to ensure a continuous presence throughout the vast Afghan territory, tribal militias were recruited to fill the gaps. A rapidly emerging neo-institution, the Afghan Local Police (ALP) was partly built on ethnic bases to support the immediate interests of the US military. In the province of Kunduz in particular, in the north of the country, many Tajik, Uzbek or Turkmen militias were trained, armed and were given the proper means to support and to defend the interests of the anti-Taliban struggle. The assistance provided was, in the minds of the intervening countries, enough leverage to ensure control of the tribal militias recruited.