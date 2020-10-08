Boys to men: the violent teenagers of the radical right

This article is part of a debate on Countering the Radical Right inviting people to answer the question: “should we be worried about white men?”

"How wonderful it is to be an amoral individual." These words, scrawled amidst plans for violence, were found in the journal of a British neo-Nazi convicted of plotting a terror attack. They were also the words of a 16-year old boy. The perpetration of brutal terror attacks by white men has sparked global concern about the susceptibility of this demographic to radicalisation and the threat they pose to society. However, this emphasis on white men has obscured the real, and increasing, threat from white boys.

The danger posed by radicalised, underage white males are manifold, with both immediate and long-term security implications. Most pressingly, charges and convictions of white boys for radical-right terror plots testify to the potential threat constituted by this group. While recent radical-right attacks have been committed by adults, the fact remains that similar assaults are being planned by minors as well. Displaying criminal prosecutions of underage boys in the United Kingdom, the table below evidences one small facet of youth involvement in radical-right terrorism. Teenagers across the UK have been arrested, charged, and convicted of serious terror-related crimes, and this is happening at a growing rate (in keeping with the overall rising threat of the radical-right).