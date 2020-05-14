Covid-19 has exposed the odd conspiracy links between left and right

Not to be outdone, Ji dropped Foucault’s biopolitics in the mix in order to strengthen his conceptual grounding for the argument that authoritarian regimes will ultimately want to control your body and they now have the perfect excuse to do so. This is where he enters a territory that was already explored in mid-February by Giorgio Agamben’s response to Covid-19, as a perfect example of his State of Exception. Though a bit tempered in his Clarifications a month later when Italy was surpassing China’s death toll, Agamben’s point that a lockdown—aiming at protecting vulnerable groups and avoiding the collapse of the health care system—relegated us to “bare life,” was aptly taken down by Anastasia Berg as “symptomatic of theory’s collapse into paranoia.”

It would seem, therefore, that different colors of the ideological spectrum have come together to agree that wearing a mask is a symbol of our enslavement to government control. However, there are some important differences: according to a recent Graphica report (“The COVID-19 infodemic”) which mapped online global conversations, right-wing accounts spreading disinformation during the pandemic are more numerous and more active than their left-wing counterparts. Furthermore, far-right violent mobilizations and calls for a “boogaloo” are no match for the “Love is Medicine” project, promoted by Sayer Ji, which you can watch for free in order to practice self-care.

Finally, in terms of a solution to the problem of misinformation, I would agree that censorship is not the right response but a form of “counter-narrative” as Matthias Wasser says would go a long way. The interdisciplinary study of conspiracy theories brings together sociology, psychology and political science and needs to become more pedagogical in the way Paulo Freire in The Pedagogy of the Oppressed talks about it: denunciation followed by annunciation. This means that denouncing dehumanizing structures and practices must always be linked to announcing ways to transform them. This is what I tried to do in my recent piece, How to Debunk Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories, where I identify four characteristics of conspiracy theories: the way a conspiracy theory speaks to you directly, how it selectively weaves disparate data, how it ignores the way we know the world from existing research, and how it creates a sense of despair. We can continue to affirm that the truth really does exist, while simultaneously being wary of how the data to uncover the truth may be used against us.