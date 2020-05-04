Is the radical right spreading the coronavirus?

What we have observed these past few months is the predictable radical right racist medley of blaming the virus on the usual suspects: that it is a ploy by the Jews/the Chinese/Bill Gates/Soros/the American military etc. Radical right conspiracies of Covid-19 come in two kinds, often held simultaneously in the same message: that the virus does not exist and/or there is a manufactured deadly virus because “they” want to exterminate “us.”

In the first case, denial of the virus is based on random shreds of evidence such as when people film their area hospital (#filmyourhospital) to show that it is not overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients. In the second case, the virus is planted to weaken “the people”—and sometimes to hide the deadly side effects of 5G technology.

It is difficult to document all the Covid-19 conspiracies that have been floating around and even more demanding to account for their existence. Furthermore, the mainstreaming of these theories means that by the time they reach an audience they are stripped of the theory: they are conspiracy ‘lite’ as Muirhead and Rosenblum aptly describe in their book, A Lot of People are Saying. People share them recklessly, just to show that they are not going to be taken for a ride: we may be locked down, but we know what is ‘really’ going on.

Embracing the apocalypse

The current pandemic is also bringing new life to the darkest corners of the extreme right where visions of violence and destruction seem more plausible than ever. The accelerationist ideology, linked to white supremacist killers, encourages events that will sow discord and chaos that will eventually lead to the collapse of governments and the violent uptake of power by the white race.

There are already indications, at least from online rants, that accelerationist ideologues find the current pandemic as a ripe opportunity to pursue this agenda. Contrary to conspiracy theories that view this pandemic as a global-scale prank, accelerationists see it as an opportunity to prove their prophecies and have already used online forums to intensify radicalization efforts. As Cynthia Miller-Idriss has noted, the current epidemic is ripe for exploitation by the far right.

For example, Simon Lindberg, the leader of the Nordic Resistance Movement in Sweden seized the moment to warn (white) followers that the pandemic may lead to a much anticipated catharsis: “You might have to sink to the bottom before you can climb to the top. For people to truly realize that the current anti-white system and the corrupt forces ruling us today have to be replaced, they might first need to realize their true nature in full and also understand that there is actually an alternative.”