The Nazi Satanists promoting extreme violence and terrorism

In June 2020, an American soldier was charged with sending sensitive information about his own unit’s location, movements and security measures to members of the Nazi-Satanist group, Order of Nine Angles (ONA). He used an ONA-affiliated channel, which promotes Nazism, Satanism, terrorism and sexual violence, on the encrypted messaging service, Telegram.

Three months later, a man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the stabbing of a man outside of a mosque in Toronto, Canada. Months beforehand, on 2 February, the suspect had allegedly uploaded a short video titled “Chant (ONA)” to YouTube.

Since the emergence of terrorist groups such as the National Action in the UK and Atomwaffen Division (AWD) in the US, there has been a growing interest in neo-Nazi Satanism. While both groups have been officially disbanded, they have left their mark on the fringes of the white supremacist movement by introducing a racist and apocalyptic form of Satanism inspired by the ONA.

These Satanist neo-Nazi groups promote and legitimise sexual violence and terrorism against perceived enemies, pushing adherents beyond sharing edgy images and texts and towards real-life violence.

So who are they and how are they growing online?

A short history

The ONA, which was founded in the UK in the 1970s, “promotes a supernatural, hateful system of thought which condemns liberal, Judeo-Christian [‘Magian’] society and longs for a new imperial age”, said HOPE not Hate’s Nick Lowles.

Members believe that “civilisation must be undermined and destroyed from within”, encouraging adherents to commit “random acts of violence, sexual assaults, and even the ‘culling’ [ritual killing] of human victims”. While it is unclear how many people currently follow the ONA, the group is known to have inspired individuals and groups across the world.

The ONA encourages its adherents to join the police and the army or to infiltrate religious groups, with the intention of subverting their ideologies and/or morals and to engage in real-life violent experiences.

The group’s founder is one ‘Anton Long’ – believed by many scholars to be David Myatt, a former British neo-Nazi militant ideologue who at some point tried to merge neo-Nazism and Islamism before denouncing Nazism and Satanism in 2011. Myatt denies ever having been involved with the ONA and using the pseudonym ‘Anton Long’.

A global network

ONA’s chapters, known as ‘nexions’, as well as its individual adherents, are spread around the world. They are anarchistic in nature and can be described as a decentralised network of like-minded individuals and groups.

In Australia, the ONA’s nexion is known as the Temple of THEM. In Italy, it is called Secuntra 9, and operates a blog in English and Italian. One of the photos posted on their blog features five group members: the one in the middle holds Secuntra 9’s flag (an ONA nine-angles star with the symbol of the Italian nexion), while the four others give a Nazi salute.

With “2,000-3,000” followers worldwide, ONA021 claims to be the ONA’s biggest nexion. On its English-language blog (the nexion also runs blogs in Russian and Chinese), ONA021 describes itself as an “international esoteric/occult organisation based on following the teachings of the O9A”, below an image of an AK47.

While the group admits to having “some beliefs in national socialism”, it denies following any one political ideology: “Our Occult ideology covers, Satanism/Luciferianism, Islam, and some ancient original Christianity and Cabala [sic] texts, following of insight roles, and a number of other doctrines of the O9A.”