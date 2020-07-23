Racist occultism in the UK: behind the Order of Nine Angles (O9A)

Nevertheless, there are many striking resemblances between the writings of the O9A and Myatt’s. Both date their literature from the year of “Fayen”, namely 1889, the year of Hitler’s birth. Another commonality is the importance of personal honour, with the O9A calling for members to undertake “duels”, a penchant that Myatt also supports. Given the O9A’s deliberate misinformation, stating that it “does/does-not exist, never has existed, and is/is-not defunct”, media reticence to take Myatt at his word is understandable.

Secondary literature suggests a significant theme in O9A practice is a belief in “cosmic evolution”, the idea that various “aeons” have marked the progression of human evolution; according to the group, humanity currently resides in the Fifth Aeon from which a “Galactic Imperium” will eventually emerge, albeit on the condition that humankind rids itself of the perceived shackles of “Judeo-Christian tradition”.

There are striking similarities here with Ariosophy: Guido von List, one of that movement’s founders, also created a secret society very much like the O9A with the aim of ushering in a new Aryan civilisation purged of Jewish and Christian influence. The fact that the O9A advocates, like Ariosophy, an extreme form of Social Darwinism which derides the weak and is anti-Christian and anti-Jewish, suggests further parallels.

In addition to the O9A having a family resemblance to Ariosophy, its influence is of concern since it seems to have expanded into the US where it stands accused of infiltrating another extremist group there, the Atomwaffen Division (AWD). Intriguingly, another occult inspiration for the AWD are the writings of prominent neo-Nazi, James Mason, whose commentaries espousing racial terror also pay homage to the work of List. Nevertheless, the fact that “ritualised rape, random attacks on innocent victims and ‘human culling’” are also apparently being advocated by the O9A; that it encourages its followers to infiltrate their opponents; and that it may have as many as 2000 followers, makes the movement more dangerous.

What is also troubling about the O9A is its approach to magical practice, namely its determination to create a revolutionary order through the spreading of new radical cultural memes: “What if we could use…magic to create a new world 300 years from now?” Many within the radical right agree that given the failed history of the ultra-nationalist political route, a religious-cultural change is needed instead. According to Wulf Ingessunu, leader of Woden’s Folk, another UK-based racist occult group, one way to achieve this change is to create a successful ultra-nationalist religious worldview: “The strongest movements in the world today are religious (Zionism-Judaism-Islam) so we must recognise the power inherent in a Religious Movement, a power that overrides concepts of class and left-right which have been used to trick our people”. As racist occultism grows, it is vital to report on and monitor this thinking, and to put a stop to this new dark magic.