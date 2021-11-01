The far Right has moved from climate denial to obstructing climate action

The far Right has played its part in blocking action on climate breakdown in recent years. But while we’ve learned a lot about the corporate denial machine, it’s only more recently that this part of the obstruction to a zero-carbon future has moved into the focus of the public and researchers.

Sometimes, this comes in the form of contributions that sound ridiculous. After he won the 2016 US election, it emerged that four years earlier Donald Trump had said that the “concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese”. But skeptic arguments have tended to become more sophisticated over time, leaving behind simple denial of scientific evidence and instead, claiming to stand up for the rights (and wallets) of the ‘diligent people’ affected by policies to eliminate emissions.

For example, more than a decade ago, the extreme-Right British National Party put together a briefing paper entitled ‘Debunking Global Warming’ concerning COP15 in Copenhagen, Denmark, in December 2009.

The paper attempted to refute the scientific evidence that human activity is driving climate change by, for example, stating that there was once farming on Greenland (a classic within obstructionist argumentation) and by pointing to a washed-out observation by ‘Dr Goebbels’ (yes, that Goebbels) that if “something” is repeated “often enough, even the most skeptical will believe it”. Similarly, in the run-up to COP15, the radical-Right Danish People’s Party gave voice to those not agreeing with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in an ‘alternative climate conference’. The speakers included one of the best known ‘Merchants of Doubt’, Fred Singer.

From denial to obstruction

But where do far-Right parties stand today when it comes to climate change? What can we expect them to make of COP26?

Recent research has shown that outright denial has not entirely vanished, with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) now arguably the most powerful European party taking such a stance. (In its manifesto for the recent general election in 2021, the party claimed that it ‘has not yet been proven that humans, especially industry, are significantly responsible for the change in the climate’.) Yet, overall, the focus on climate has seemingly shifted away from denial and towards obstruction via opposition to climate policies.

For example, our own recent research at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right on far-Right parties in the European Parliament between 2004 and 2019 found that only slightly above 10% of the contributions to plenary debates and explanations of vote are outright denying climate change. Instead, the single most often used argument concerned warnings about the economic implications of climate policies.