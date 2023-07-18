“There were so many things that as a family we accepted at the start because we believed that's what was to happen,” Brenda Doherty, of the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, told the inquiry.
But the UK-wide group’s co-founder Matt Fowler was among those who spoke on the 22nd day of the inquiry’s public sessions, revealing the organisation grew out of attempts to respond to “quite negative and unpleasant comments” from “Covid deniers” and others commenting on news stories related to the pandemic.
Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees, of the Wales-based Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru, revealed her father’s personal items had been returned to her in “a Tesco carrier bag”.
She told the hearing: “We’re very interested to ensure that the at-death and after-death impact of a pandemic are considered as well – end-of-life care, dignity in death, palliative care.
“Being kind of crude, what happens to bodies, something that was not communicated to us, was that once somebody with Covid dies, they are almost treated like toxic waste.
“They are zipped away, you can’t wash them, you can’t dress them, you can’t do any of those things [as well as the normal funeral and the ceremonies].
“That’s something you have to do, to ensure that all of those factors are considered in preparedness, as well as the sort of more practical things.
“My dad did not have a good death. Most of our members’ loved ones did not have a good death.”
The inquiry also heard how deaths had affected people in other ways, such as Jane Morrison, of Scottish Covid Bereaved, who recounted how she had had to return her wife’s guide dog following her death.
Chair Heather Hallett will hear a final day of Module 1 tomorrow before the inquiry breaks, likely until October.
