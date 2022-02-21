An MP has lifted the lid on how corporate lobbyists are buying influence in Parliament using opaque ‘special interest’ groups of MPs.

Scottish National Party MP Alison Thewliss spoke exclusively to openDemocracy about how she rejected an approach from a public relations firm to set up an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) to be sponsored by the drinks industry .

Thewliss said transparency was crucial: “Knowing who is paying for [the APPG], knowing where that influence is – if you don’t do that, then it is very hard to pin down who is pushing the agenda behind the scenes.”

Calls are growing for an independent inquiry into APPGs after openDemocracy and The Guardian revealed that private firms, including arms manufacturers and tobacco companies, have ploughed £13m of cash and services into the groups since 2018.

Veteran Labour MP John McDonnell said today: “openDemocracy’s report exposes deep concerns about the role of APPGs. There now needs to be a full and independent inquiry into their role. We need to ensure that there are not just proper standards and procedures but proper policing of these groups.”

It comes as more than 1,000 openDemocracy readers have written to their MP urging action over the issue. Some 509 of the UK’s 650 MPs – 78% – have received messages from constituents calling for more transparency in how APPGs are run.

‘Sponsorship from brewing companies’

Alison Thewliss’s experience shows how lobbyists work to influence Parliament through APPGs.

She was approached by Connect, a political consultancy run by former Labour MP Andy Sawford that “helps clients build influence”.

It tried to persuade her to help establish an APPG on the night-time economy, saying the sector was “underrepresented in Parliament”.

“They were talking about sponsorship from brewing companies,” the SNP politician told openDemocracy.

In a series of emails sent to Thewliss, the company said sponsorship was needed “to make the group viable”.

One read: “We’re very keen to get it off the ground and hope to have you involved… We’ll keep you updated as we gage [sic] interest from other MPs, and once we begin talking to external organisations about sponsorship.”