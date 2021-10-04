Calls for probe into ‘PPE millionaires’ who made staff work on furlough

MPs and campaigners have called for an official investigation into a company that made its staff work while on furlough and threatened to fire anyone who spoke out.

openDemocracy revealed how KAU Media Group wrongly claimed furlough support while being handed a series of multi-million-pound government contracts to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE).

The deals were awarded without competitive tender, despite the London-based digital marketing firm having no prior experience with PPE.

Get dark money out of UK politics! Sign our petition to put pressure on the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Sign up

One of the company’s directors, Mohammed Kashif Khokhar, quickly banked £10m for him and his wife.

In an audio recording from last year, Khokhar is heard warning that anyone who spoke out would be “removed from the business”, saying: “If someone makes accusations about the business, about furlough… or fucking reporting to HMRC, they can go fuck themselves.”

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, described the company’s activities as a “disgrace” and has today called for an official investigation.

“It’s high time that the whole system was overhauled, and this incident investigated along with so many others,” she told openDemocracy.