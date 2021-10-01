Marketing firm given £40m PPE contract made staff work on furlough

Emails and messages also show how staff were expected to continue as usual.

An all-staff email on 27 March 2020, days after Boris Johnson announced a lockdown, said: “Everyone in the company has agreed to be furloughed.”

But by April, one of the firm’s directors sent a WhatsApp message saying that anyone with “IT issues” should “come in [to the office] so I can sort them”.

The same month, a staff member posted in a group chat saying that they had just “come off a call with a client”, while another mentioned that some people were “in [the] same office”.

In May, a boss messaged: “FYI folks - monday is a business day in the UK! i had previously thought it was a bank holiday but had forgotten its changed this year.”

openDemocracy has also seen messages showing that specific individuals were working during the same time that their payslips said: “FurloughPay(80%)”.

By June 2020, staff were told they could return to the office in London. But an email said: “Can those who want to continue working from home on a reduced salary of 80% please contact me directly.”

An email to staff on 26 June 2020 said: “KMG [KAU Media Group] has made some money through investments in other areas. We therefore decided that any previous furlough claim is no longer required and have returned this to the government. Essentially this means that 100% of all wages have been funded by KMG.”

Responding to questions from openDemocracy and The Times, Khokhar denied that furloughed employees were forced to work and claimed that “most” did not. But he admitted they were were asked to be “reactive if a client reaches out”.

“We believed taking the odd phone call from a client to be fair and reasonable,” he said, adding that the directors believe they acted in good faith. “These were unprecedented times for which there was no script or past experience.”

However, Khokhar admitted that staff were never repaid lost money, after being furloughed on 80% of their normal salaries.

Official data reveals that the company went on to claim further support on the furlough scheme, receiving at least £175,000 between December 2020 and June 2021. Information about earlier months has not been published by HMRC.

PPE millionaires

Khokhar's photo from a Lamborghini sports car last year | Instagram

Run by Mohammed Kashif Khokhar and Mohammed Abid Masood (known as Kash and Abz), KAU Media Group had no prior experience in PPE when the government handed it a huge contract in April last year.

Company documents show how 40-year-old Khokhar channelled millions of pounds out of the KAU Media Group when it won the first deal.

Around two weeks after the deal was confirmed, he set up a shell company called MKEDO Limited, owned jointly with his wife. This company then charged KAU Media Group £10.1m in ‘brokerage fees’, before being quickly wound up – allowing the money to be passed directly to the couple.

After being awarded deals worth £20m in April 2020, KAU Media Group was later given another £20.3m PPE contract in June the same year, for the delivery of face masks and aprons.

None of the former employees who spoke to openDemocracy had any idea how the company managed to win such lucrative contracts, in a line of work far removed from its usual business.

Khokhar today said politicians had “absolutely no involvement” in helping them to secure a deal. “We are market leaders in healthcare advertising and have a deep understanding of the market as well as the contacts to deliver PPE.”