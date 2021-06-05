Cambridge professor whose role was ‘funded by China’ cautioned against Uyghur debate

A Cambridge professor, who took a role allegedly funded by the family of China’s former prime minister, has cautioned students against holding debates on Uyghur human rights abuses, openDemocracy can reveal.

Professor Peter Nolan said it would be "difficult to contain the sentiment" about the discussion, in which “both sides” would need to be represented. He explained that a contentious outcome would not be “helpful to advancing mutual understanding”.

In a transcript of a private meeting obtained by openDemocracy and shared with the Sunday Times, Nolan said: “It is not the case that there is a homogeneous, correct view of what is happening in Xinjiang.”

He suggested that questions surrounding the treatment of Uyghurs were “questions that affect all countries that have any kind of minority at all”.

His comments have been described as “utterly wrong” by the former Conservative leader, Iain Duncan Smith, who said Nolan seems to be a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party.

Jesus College, where Nolan is based, has deep financial ties with China – including a £200,000 grant from the Chinese government in 2018 to its Global Issues Dialogue Centre (GIDC). It has also accepted £155,000 of funding from Chinese technology company Huawei.

Last year, the company was accused of “reputation laundering” after it funded a study by Jesus College which presented the company in a favourable light.

Nolan himself has previously made headlines about his role as Chong Hua Chair at the university’s Centre of Development Studies. The role was funded by a £3.7m donation in 2012 from the Chong Hua Foundation, which was allegedly controlled by the daughter of China’s former prime minister, Wen Jiabao.

Reports claim that Nolan had been her professor at Cambridge and the funding was secured after a series of secret meetings in Beijing between 2009 and 2011. His time in that role has now ended.