Dozens of Lords accused of ‘shocking lack of transparency’ over financial interests

More than 40 members of the House of Lords may be in breach of transparency rules, for failing to declare details of private companies that they run. This would make it one of the most wide-scale breaches of transparency rules ever reported in Westminster.

The peers include Eric Pickles, the chair of Westminster’s lobbying watchdog, who owns a consultancy business with his wife.

Rules say that, if a lord is a company director, then they should “give a broad indication of the company’s business, where this is not self-evident from its name”. But apart from stating that his business, Oakworth Services Ltd, is a “consultancy”, Pickles has not disclosed what area of work the firm is involved with.

Many other peers have included no description at all of the private companies they run – including Conservative donor Lord Bamford, the entrepreneur Baroness Mone, and Labour peer Lord Carter of Coles.

Carter runs an offshore company called Primary Group Limited, based in the tax haven of Bermuda.

Although he has declared his directorship, he has not said what the company does. Primary Group Limited was named in the Paradise Papers leak, relating to secretive offshore investments, although there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.

Another peer, Lord Brennan, is chairman of a private business development firm which offers to “develop and maintain our clients’ relations with governments, both in the UK and overseas”, according to its website. But the register of interest gives no details about the nature of the firm’s work.

Lord Polak is said to have run “the most effective lobbying operation at Westminster”, and claimed he has an “encyclopedic knowledge” of Conservative donors. He is the director of a firm called Morpheus III Limited, but does not give any indication of what it does.

Several major political donors, such as Lord Bamford, also face questions about the way they have declared their financial interests.

Bamford owns the digger firm JCB and has given millions to the Conservative Party, personally and through his company. But his register of interests also lists a directorship in a company called Editallied Limited, without providing any further details.

Meanwhile, Margaret Thatcher’s former adviser, Lord Powell of Bayswater, now sits on the board of directors for the Paris-based Financière Agache which owns the luxury fashion house, Christian Dior. He provides no description of the company on the official Register of Interests.

‘Utterly unaccountable’

In total, openDemocracy has identified 54 financial interests from 42 peers that may be in breach of the rules.

They also include the Conservative hereditary peer Viscount Trenchard, who says he is chairman and director of a firm called Stratton Street PCC Limited. He gives no further information, although it appears to be an investment firm based offshore in the tax haven of Guernsey.

But the companies of other peers have very little online presence, and it is impossible to tell what work they do.