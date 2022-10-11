The UK’s biggest energy supplier spent the summer lobbying the government to cut taxes and avoid “intrusive” regulation, openDemocracy can reveal.

E.ON complained to Conservative ministers about the capping of energy bills, saying it had made the UK an “unattractive place to be an energy supplier”. Energy bills were expected to top £4,000 in 2023 at the time of E.ON’s warnings.

The company also warned about the “existential” risk posed by campaigners who threatened to stop paying their bills, saying it could result in a £265m loss per month across the energy sector.

Documents obtained by openDemocracy show E.ON presented the government with proposals for tackling the dramatic rise in household energy bills and preventing energy firms from collapsing.

They included reducing VAT rates for energy retailers from 5% to 0%, claiming it was “needed to reduce costs”.

E.ON also urged the government to “avoid intrusive regulatory oversight” and give the Ofgem watchdog “greater flex over price protection”.

A price cap to limit the default energy tariffs energy firms could charge customers was introduced to mixed reaction in 2019. The government said it had saved customers up to £1bn in the first year alone and ensured people paid a “fair price” for their energy, while Labour also supported the move.

But E.ON’s chief executive publicly criticised the cap at the time, saying it would “reduce engagement, dampen competition and innovation”. The Liberal Democrats also opposed it, with one MP warning that many tariffs “will go up towards the cap” and industry competition would be hit.

The lobbying material obtained by openDemocracy reiterates E.ON’s opposition to the “punitive” cap, which the firm blames for financial losses in the energy sector. The company went on to complain that the UK government has “significant asks” for the industry “regards supporting customers as well supporting UK transition to net zero” [sic].

Slides from a PowerPoint presentation containing the proposals were shown to officials from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in August, while Kwasi Kwarteng was in charge.