Firm run by Boris Johnson’s ex-adviser won £3.5m government ‘support’

A company run by Boris Johnson’s former adviser donated £20,000 to the Conservative Party at the same time that it secured government funding worth millions of pounds, openDemocracy can reveal.

Hydro Industries, a water technology firm, was awarded a “convertible loan” from the government’s Future Fund scheme last year, which was meant to help businesses “facing financing difficulties” due to the pandemic.

But in the same month, the company donated £20,000 to the Conservative Party.

In August this year, the loan was converted into equity shares reportedly worth £3.5m.

Hydro Industries has enjoyed a cosy relationship with the government in recent years, including invitations to Downing Street. It has given more than £70,000 to the Conservative Party since 2015, including last year’s £20,000 payment.

One of its directors, Guto Harri, was an adviser and spokesman for Boris Johnson from 2008 to 2012, when he was Mayor of London.