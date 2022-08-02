Ministers and MPs leaned on government officials investigating the death of thousands of crabs and lobsters in north-east England to deny that dredging by a ports giant was a likely cause, openDemocracy can reveal.

openDemocracy has obtained a large number of documents through multiple Environmental Information Regulation (EIR) requests that reveal politicians pressured investigators to rebut an independent report that pointed the finger at the practice.

The chair of the Whitby Fishermen's Association, James Cole, has previously accused the authorities of a ‘cover-up’ to protect the government's plans for the expansion of the politically sensitive freeport in Teesside, which will require dredging. Similarly, Labour councillor Alma Hellaoui has accused the government department of a “cover up of the real issues that face us”.

In October 2021, dead crustaceans started to pile up along the North Yorkshire shore, first along the Tees Estuary near Redcar and then as far south as Scarborough, taking in major fishing towns like Whitby.

An investigation by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), with the Environment Agency, the Marine Management Organisation and the Food Standards agency, suggested a naturally occurring “algal bloom” was probably responsible.

Locals, however, were not so sure. Cole’s association commissioned Tim Deere-Jones, a marine pollution researcher and consultant, to conduct an independent review of the event. He concluded: “Pyridine and its derivative compounds are currently the most likely causative factor behind the mass mortality of marine species along the north-east coast.” Pyridine, the report explained, is a toxic chemical compound “released into the environment as a waste product discharged from industrial processes”.

His report described how dredging, such as had occurred in the Tees Estuary, disturbs and releases the compound, and proposed that this was a likely cause of the marine mass mortality.

Angry ministers and devastated fishing communities

Deere-Jones’ conclusion angered some ministers and MPs. Meeting notes from February 2022, released to openDemocracy by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), confirm that “relevant agencies” were scrambling to issue a “rebuttal” to the independent report following pressure from ministers seeking to shift the blame away from dredging activities.

A few days after ministers pressured agencies to kick back against the dredging claims, more dead crabs and lobsters washed up along the north-east coast. Defra responded by saying it would conduct “additional sampling”.