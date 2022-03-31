When questioned by openDemocracy, the London Economic admitted that it sometimes published “paid-for content” – but did not confirm if this included so-called ‘puff pieces’ about disgraced millionaires and corporations.

A spokesperson said the articles highlighted by openDemocracy would be reviewed by a committee, whose considerations will be communicated to all contributing journalists.

Responding to openDemocracy’s findings, Transparency International said some parts of the UK media had become a “laundromat for dirty money and reputations”.

The London Economic article about BP’s investment in Rosneft was published before the government pressured BP to cut ties with the Russian state-owned energy producer, and was credited only to an anonymous “Guest Contributor”. It is not clear whether money changed hands.

Rosneft’s CEO, Igor Sechin, was placed under UK sanctions this week and BP ultimately sold its stake in Rosneft.

But the article, published by the London Economic in February last year, said that arguments against BP’s involvement with Rosneft “don’t hold up to closer scrutiny” and are “hopelessly out of touch”.

Instead, it said, Russian oil was vital for the energy firm’s “green future” and that BP could not afford to “sacrifice Rosneft’s financial contribution”.

Rosneft was “the first Russian company to lay out a comprehensive plan for curbing greenhouse gas emissions by 2035,” it says.

Content ‘from PR firms’

In response to our story, the London Economic is also reviewing an article written by an anonymous contributor about the Egyptian steel magnate Ahmed Ezz.

Ezz was convicted of money laundering in 2012 and fined nearly £2bn. Criminal proceedings against him were dropped in 2018 after he paid millions to authorities.

But the London Economic failed to mention any of this in its biography. Instead, it claimed that Ezz was “praised” for proposing reforms to Egypt’s financial accountability.

Similar articles about Ezz were published on the same day by other websites – including ABC Money, News Anyway and Fortune Herald – leading to speculation among sources in the PR industry that they were part of an orchestrated reputation management campaign.