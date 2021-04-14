Revealed: ‘COVID goldrush’ firms receiving millions under UK furlough scheme

Companies awarded huge COVID contracts by the government have received millions in support payments through the furlough scheme, openDemocracy can reveal.

Among the firms given furlough payments are a digital marketing business that won an £19.5m contract to provide personal protective equipment, and a controversial science company once hired by Dominic Cummings, which, when the contract was awarded, was part-owned by a government minister.

The revelations come amid growing concerns about COVID cronyism and lobbying in government and days after HMRC announced it was launching a clampdown on poor families who were mistakenly overpaid tax credits as long as 17 years ago.

openDemocracy’s investigation also found that Greensill Capital, the collapsed finance firm at the centre of the David Cameron lobbying scandal, has been receiving payments from the government’s wage subsidy scheme.

More than a dozen firms have furloughed staff after being awarded public contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Kau Media, a digital marketing agency based in Hammersmith, claimed at least £25,000 a month from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in December and January. Last April, the firm was awarded a £19.5m contract to supply medical gowns to the NHS despite apparently having no prior experience in PPE.

The contract was awarded without an open competition under emergency pandemic guidelines.

Earlier this year, a court ruled that health secretary Matt Hancock had broken the law by failing to publish COVID contracts on time.

Randox Laboratories won £479m in COVID-testing contracts, and paid former government minister Owen Paterson £120 an hour to act as a consultant. Randox received at least £10,000 through the furlough scheme in January alone, according to official data.

French firm Sodexo won more than £227m in government COVID contracts, including a £221m deal to run rapid-testing sites. But the firm also claimed at least £1m a month through the furlough scheme in December and January. Sodexo has previously been accused of spending millions of taxpayer money on snacks for staff at their private testing facilities.