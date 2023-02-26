Millbank’s website suggests that other clients have included the foreign secretary, James Cleverly, while tech minister Paul Scully was the guest speaker at its Christmas party.

Explaining why MPs should use Millbank Creative, its website says: “It is important to remember (particularly if you are a new MP), you also need to be building your personal brand”, and that the agency will help MPs to build “personal name recognition and, as a result, incumbency”.

Expenses have also been used to pay a Cardiff-based communications firm called Cathod Du.

Founded by a former Labour adviser, Luke Holland, it has maintained a cosy relationship with figures in the party. Records show that at least eight Labour MPs have used expenses to pay the company over the last three years, to the tune of more than £149,000.

Cathod Du’s biggest clients include Christina Rees and Shabana Mahmood, who have together paid the firm more than £110,000 using their expenses. Both MPs are personally close to Holland, having previously employed him as an adviser. Rees even used a parliamentary speech to congratulate Holland on the birth of his daughter.

But none of the Labour MPs who have used Cathod Du – whose name is Welsh for ‘black cats’ – appears in a list of clients on the company’s website. And neither Rees or Mahmood responded to questions about their expenses.

Under the expenses system, MPs are banned from paying money to a “connected party”, such as family or businesses owned by the MP. But there is nothing to stop them from channelling money into firms run by close friends, political allies or donors.

A spokesperson for Cathod Du said: “If IPSA rules or guidance were to change in any way, we would work to those with the same diligence that we work to current arrangements.

“No work provided to elected members via IPSA payment is ever outside the parameters set down by IPSA themselves. General election campaigning work would clearly fall outside of these parameters. There has never been any IPSA payment for such work.”

The spokesperson added: “The support our team provides covers a wide range of areas and platforms, from subtitled clips of speeches and parliamentary questions through to news releases and articles; graphics and social media for advice surgeries and community events through to Christmas card competitions and campaigns on local issues and awareness days.”

Another PR agency, ByAndLarge Ltd, helps politicians in “fighting local and national campaigns”. It was set up by Daniel Large, a former staffer in Conservative Party HQ who now works as a political adviser to MP Edward Timpson.

In the last three years, ByAndLarge Ltd has been paid at least £44,684 to help with communications for at least two Conservative politicians, Robert Largan and Katherine Fletcher. Largan has known Large since at least 2010, when the pair ran in local council elections together in west London.

A spokesperson for Largan said that spending was compliant with the rules and had been approved by the regulator. Daniel Large could not be reached for comment.

‘Parliamentary purposes’

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), which regulates expenses, says that MPs “may only claim for expenditure for parliamentary purposes”. It says using the money to support a political party is banned.

A spokesperson said: “MPs are permitted to claim for professional and consultancy services… However this is only allowed where such services are for parliamentary purposes, which is checked at the time of the claim being paid.”

But records obtained by openDemocracy suggest that only limited checks are made.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, we asked to see copies of the evidence submitted by MPs to prove their claims were legitimate. In almost every case, the only documents provided were standard invoices that contained no detail about the content of videos and social media posts created by the PR agencies.

When questioned by openDemocracy, IPSA admitted it only requires invoices from suppliers – and does not look at the outputs from them. This means it would be impossible to tell if the content created by PR firms, such as videos and social media posts, is for parliamentary purposes, or for a party political campaign.

The watchdog said it took a “targeted and risk-based” approach because the majority of claims “do not require excessive amounts of inspection”.