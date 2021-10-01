Oil and gas firms have given £1m to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives

The Conservative Party has accepted more than a million pounds in donations from the energy sector since the last election, openDemocracy can reveal.

Donors include businesses with interests in North Sea oil and an electric cable company run by a Russian tycoon who is close to Boris Johnson.

The findings come ahead of the party’s annual conference, which starts on Sunday, where a host of oil and energy firms have paid for slots to advertise their businesses.

Greenpeace today accused Johnson of being “worryingly cosy with the fossil fuel sector”, despite the prime minister’s claim that “it’s right to be green”.

Get dark money out of UK politics! Sign our petition to put pressure on the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Sign up

Companies vying for delegates’ attention at the Tory conference include oil giant BP, which has been accused of spending millions of pounds to lobby against climate change policies around the world.

Energy firms EDF and E-ON will also have a stand in the conference exhibition hall, along with petrochemical company INEOS.

Boris Johnson is set to host the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow in November, which he said should be a “turning point for humanity”.

But his own party has associated itself with major energy firms and the millionaire tycoons who run them.