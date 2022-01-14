Partygate investigator helped shield No.10 from scrutiny over Grenfell

The top civil servant investigating parties at Downing Street has again been implicated in withholding information from public scrutiny – this time relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Documents uncovered today show Sue Gray was consulted over blocking a journalist's request for emails to and from Number 10 adviser Elizabeth Sanderson.

One Cabinet Office staffer wrote to a colleague: “I’ve discussed with Sue and we’ll probably be looking to withhold these emails, but I’ll confirm on Monday.”

It comes after a campaigner warned that Gray, who has been appointed to oversee the party probe, is “not a person that believes in open and full disclosure”. In documents obtained by openDemocracy, Gray was seen urging officers not to respond to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request about the infected blood scandal, instead citing the Chilcot Inquiry into the Iraq war as an example of how to “releas[e] the information in a managed way”.

Kimia Zabihyan, who represents the Grenfell Next of Kin group, said it was “hardly surprising” that requests for information had been opposed within the government. Last year, openDemocracy revealed how the Cabinet Office’s controversial Clearing House interfered in responses to Grenfell-related FOI requests sent to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (now the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities).

“The illusion that we have an open society that is serving the interests of the citizens was absolutely exposed in Grenfell,” Zabihyan told openDemocracy.