Partygate investigator helped shield No.10 from scrutiny over Grenfell

The latest revelations concern conversations dating back to 2019, when a reporter asked for reports and emails sent to and from Sanderson two years earlier regarding the fire that killed 72 people.
In response to his FOI request, Brian Williams, who is head of the Cabinet Office inquiries sponsor team, wrote internally: “We’re in the process of identifying and reviewing the information in scope. I’ve discussed with Sue and we’ll probably be looking to withhold these emails, but I’ll confirm on Monday.”
Gray, who is the sponsor for the Grenfell Tower inquiry, was also copied into several internal emails which discuss how to block the request. The former head of the Clearing House, Eirian Walsh Atkins, is also copied into the emails, which have been revealed by a subsequent FOI request made by openDemocracy.
The journalist’s original request was eventually rejected, with the government telling him that seeing the emails without context “would not aid the public understanding of the issues being considered” by the Grenfell inquiry, which has yet to conclude as of 2022.
But Zabihyan said the excuse was “gobbledegook”.
Gray’s approach to FOI has been criticised on other occasions. In 2015, Chris Cook, then the policy editor for BBC Newsnight, wrote: “I know of half-a-dozen occasions where Ms Gray has intervened to tell departments to fight disclosures under the Freedom of Information Act.”
openDemocracy has approached both the Cabinet Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for comment.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.