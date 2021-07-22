A quarter of Tory MPs are private landlords

A quarter of all Conservative MPs are landlords making money from private property.

Analysis by openDemocracy has revealed that 90 Tory MPs boost their income by at least £10,000 a year thanks to rental properties.

The landlords include Boris Johnson, who started renting out his Grade II-listed cottage in Oxfordshire last month, having reportedly advertised it at £4,250 a month.

The prime minister also part-owns houses in London and Somerset, which he also rents out.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, earns rental income from a farmhouse, land and other buildings in Somerset, as well as from a residential property in London.

Other landlords include Sajid Javid, the new health secretary, defence secretary Ben Wallace, and the government’s chief whip, Mark Spencer.

In total, 115 (18%) MPs across all parties have declared earning money from rent, with Tories making up the vast majority. This compares to around 3% of the UK’s adult population, meaning MPs are roughly six times more likely to be landlords.

The percentage of landlords rises to 27% among MPs appointed as ministers or whips – including seven of the 25 MPs who attend Cabinet.