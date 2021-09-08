Record profits for Tory donor's firm that won huge PPE contracts

A company linked to the Conservative Party that won 'VIP contracts' has boasted of record £13m profits – saying that the pandemic provided an "unprecedented opportunity to support the government".

Meller Designs Ltd was awarded £160m in deals provide personal protective equipment (PPE), all without competitive tender.

The company was fast-tracked by the government through a ‘VIP lane’, after being recommended by a government insider.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to put pressure on the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Sign up

Until January this year, it was co-owned by a prominent Tory donor, David Meller. Reports say that he personally lobbied Lord Bethell, a health minister, to speed up the awarding of one of the contracts.

Accounts now reveal that Meller Designs Ltd – which is normally a fashion manufacturer – made more than £13m profit after tax in 2020. The year before, it managed just £144,000.

David Meller has donated more than £63,000 to the Conservative Party since 2009 and was previously a trustee of Policy Exchange, a right-wing thinktank.

Although he no longer co-owns the company, he is still a director of a management firm that pays the wages of Meller Designs bosses.

Company accounts say: “When the pandemic was at its height in April 2020, we responded to the government’s request for private-sector companies to play their part in the pandemic and offered our services,” it says.

“We are extremely proud of the role we played in the pandemic, knowing that NHS workers could go about their vital tasks protected by the equipment we were able to source for them from halfway around the world.”