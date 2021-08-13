UK politicians who referred PPE firms to ‘VIP lane’ to be named

The UK government has said it will reveal the names of companies that won lucrative COVID contracts through a fast-tracked ‘VIP lane’ – and the ministers who recommended them.

The news follows a months-long transparency battle, after the Department of Health initially stepped in to block the VIP list’s release to openDemocracy.

The existence of a separate channel for politically connected firms wanting to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) has been the source of sustained criticism, with a number of companies linked to Conservative MPs receiving major government contracts.

A report by MPs in February said the total value of contracts awarded through the VIP lane was £1.7bn.

Ministers were found to have “lobbied” officials involved in the VIP lane on behalf of firms that had personal connections.

Last year, the National Audit Office found that companies fast-tracked by ministers were ten times more likely to win a deal. In total, 493 suppliers were placed on the VIP list, of which 47 were awarded contracts without competitive tender.

A parliamentary committee found that of the 47 successful bidders, 12 were referred by MPs, seven by peers, and 18 by government officials. In another five cases, it is not known who referred the companies.