UK politicians who referred PPE firms to ‘VIP lane’ to be named

The VIP lane is at the centre of legal action by Good Law Project, which revealed that civil servants were “drowning” in referrals from politicians and officials.
The companies so far known to have gone through the VIP lane include Uniserve Limited, which last year landed a £300m PPE contract and reportedly shares the same address as a cabinet minister.
Another VIP firm, Meller Designs, is run by a major Tory donor, David Meller. The Guardian revealed that he lobbied a government minister to speed up a £65m PPE contract that was awarded to the company.
And PestFix won a multi-million-pound contract after being added to the VIP lane in error. Emails have since emerged showing that a government official referred PestFix’s offer of PPE to a colleague, saying: “Thanks for doing this! He’s an old school friend of my father-in-law, but on this occasion it does look like he might have something.”
Responding to the commitment to reveal details of the VIP lane, the director of Good Law Project, Jolyon Maugham, said the government had finally agreed to “come clean about which ministers successfully guided VIPs to PPE bonanzas”.
He told openDemocracy: “This government is to scrutiny as a vampire is to sunlight, so I have my doubts about whether it will actually happen. But if it does, it will be a welcome, albeit belated, step towards undoing some of the harm done by this government’s approach to pandemic procurement.”
