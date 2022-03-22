A Russian oligarch still controls a London property firm more than two weeks after the UK government sanctioned him, openDemocracy can reveal.

The news has raised questions over the effectiveness of sanctions, with one MP saying there was “not much point” in them unless assets were seized if necessary.

Alisher Usmanov was described as “core part of Putin’s inner circle” by UK officials, who claimed he would face a “full asset freeze”.

The Uzbek-born billionaire is known for his previous stakes in Arsenal and Everton football clubs, and is said to own a £48m mansion in Highgate.

The government claimed he would now be “cut off” from his UK interests and “no British citizen or business” would be able to deal with him.

But records show he still has “significant control” over Curzon Square Limited, with a large shareholding in the company.

Sanctions mean he can’t sell his shares, but one expert told openDemocracy that Usmanov could “still derive value from maintaining a degree of control over the company”.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chairs a parliamentary group on Russia, told openDemocracy: “There’s not much point listing Putin’s cronies as sanctioned if we don’t follow through with tough action to freeze and if necessary seize their assets.”

Under its old name – Klaret Services (UK) Limited – the firm owns the leasehold for a grand townhouse in Mayfair, which is thought to be worth several million pounds.

Usmanov had ultimate control of the company until 2017 via an offshore firm called Klaret Holdings Limited, although he now owns between 25% and 50% of the shares.

It is thought to be part of a global network of “Klaret” companies which own Usmanov’s private jets and superyachts.

These include his largest private plane, which is owned by Klaret Aviation Limited in the Cayman Islands. The Airbus was registered in the Isle of Man until authorities struck it off earlier this month as Usmanov faced international sanctions.

The plane, which could be worth up to $500m, bears the registration number IABU, which stands for “I’m Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov”.

Meanwhile, the oligarch's 512ft superyacht, Dilbar, is reportedly owned by another “Klaret” company – Klaret Continental Leasing Limited, based in Malta.

With an estimated value of $600m to $735m, it is believed to be one of the world's most expensive yachts, complete with two helipads and an enormous indoor pool.