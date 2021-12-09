Tories fined £17,800 as Boris Johnson accused of lying about flat refurb

The Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 for “failing to accurately report a donation” that funded the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s flat.

A scathing report by the Electoral Commission accused the party of “serious failings” and having a “lack of regard for the law”.

It found that a £67,801 donation from Conservative peer Lord Brownlow had not been fully declared.

Nearly £53,000 of the money was specifically intended to cover redecorations that had taken place in 2020.

Records reveal Boris Johnson was personally involved in securing a loan for the refurb, by sending a WhatsApp message to Brownlow. In May, the prime minister claimed he did not know who had funded the refurbishment.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, accused Johnson of “taking us for fools”, adding: “The prime minister must now explain why he lied to the British public saying he didn’t know who was behind No 11 flat refurb – all the while he was WhatsApping the donor asking for more money.

“Failing to report that a multimillionaire Conservative Party donor paid for the Downing Street flat refurbishment is not only a gross breach of the rules but makes a mockery of the standards we expect from our prime ministers.”