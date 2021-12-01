UK peers face tighter rules on financial interests, after openDemocracy investigation

Members of the House of Lords will face tougher requirements for declaring their financial interests, following an openDemocracy investigation.

In September, 24 peers, including Tory donor Lord Bamford and ‘The Apprentice’ star Alan Sugar, were found to have broken rules by failing to provide details of businesses that they run.

The ruling, by the House of Lords standards commissioner, was prompted after openDemocracy exposed the breaches earlier this year.

Now, the House of Lords Conduct Committee has decided to tighten the rules so that peers must also give details about any company that they have significant control over – even if they are not a director.

In company law, persons of significant control either own more than 25% of shares or voting rights in the company, or have the right to appoint or remove the majority of the board of directors.

Until now, lords did not have to give any details about these businesses – other than providing the company’s name.