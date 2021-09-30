Alan Sugar among 24 lords to have broken finance rules, parliamentary watchdog rules

Twenty-four members of the House of Lords broke rules by failing to declare details of companies they run, it has been found.

The official ruling comes after an investigation by openDemocracy into one of the widest-scale breaches ever exposed.

The lords include Tory donor Lord Bamford, ‘The Apprentice’ star Alan Sugar, and the creator of Downton Abbey Julian Fellowes.

A report by the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards said the peers had “committed a minor and inadvertent breach of the Code of Conduct by failing to provide a description of companies they had registered”.

He added: “Each of them has resolved the breach to my satisfaction and I consider that no further sanction is necessary.”

But the breach was so wide-scale that the commissioner said there will now be an effort to make sure peers stick to the rules during the next annual audit of the Register of Interests. New entries in the register will also be checked before they are published.