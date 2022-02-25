UK is ‘top destination’ for Russians looking to hide dirty money in property

The UK has become the ‘destination of choice’ for Russians looking to stash dirty money in property, MPs have warned.

At least 150 properties in the UK, worth £1.5bn, are owned by Russian businesspeople and officials who have been accused of corruption or having links to the Kremlin, according to Transparency International.

“Russians don’t come here for the weather, but instead for our lax regulation, pathetic law enforcement and a property market that is ripe for abuse. Something has got to change,” Labour MP Margaret Hodge, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption, told openDemocracy.

“The government in its ‘massive’ package of sanctions should target the kleptocrats that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny alleges help prop up the Putin regime. Many of these individuals on Navalny’s list own prime property here in the UK and have bought their way into other institutions, like our football clubs,” she added.

Among those on Navalny’s list are Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, who owns £200m-worth of property in the UK.

On Thursday, the Labour MP Chris Bryant urged the government to seize the Russian billionaire’s assets, citing concerns about his alleged connections to corruption.

Other figures included in Transparency International’s report include Russian-born oil tycoon Viktor Fedotov, who was linked through a Russian firm to a massive corruption scheme, according to leaked documents seen by the Guardian last year. Lawyers for Fedotov denied any wrongdoing at the time.

Fedotov owns £25m-worth of property in the UK and has donated £1.5m to the Conservative Party through the entirely separate UK energy firm Aquind, which he also controls.