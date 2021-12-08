Oligarchs and officials from corrupt states own £2bn of UK luxury property

Oligarchs and officials from former Soviet republics with high levels of corruption have purchased more than £2bn worth of property in the UK.

Almost a hundred properties in London and the southeast of England have been bought by wealthy elites from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and other authoritarian states between 1998 and 2017, a report from the London-based think tank Chatham House has revealed.

The report also found that a British professional services industry that helps elites linked to corrupt regimes hide their wealth and “weak and under-resourced” anti-corruption regulators have made the UK a “global money-laundering capital”.

The failure to check the flow of dirty money to the UK from post-Soviet states is “materially and reputationally damaging for the rule of law and deliberative processes”, the authors, who include leading researchers from the universities of Exeter, Oxford, Cambridge and Columbia (New York), warned.

Labour MP Margaret Hodge, chair of the All-Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption, said that report was proof that the government’s approach to economic crime is not working.

“The UK – and our offshore tax havens – stand out on the world stage as key facilitators for the world’s most notoriously corrupt despots and oligarchs to launder their ill-gotten gains,” Hodge told openDemocracy.

“Our weak regulation, poor enforcement and inadequate transparency mean we have effectively left the back door open to dirty money,” she continued.