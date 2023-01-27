The documents obtained by openDemocracy also show Coffey chose to ignore evidence from Natural England, the government’s nature adviser.

Natural England said about the originally proposed target: “We consider this a good level of ambition to enable effective integration of trees and woodland within the landscape.”

The Office for Environmental Protection, a public body which holds the government to account on its environmental duties, had similarly commended the original 17.5% target, saying it was “coherent with the UK net zero target” and in line with Climate Change Committee advice.

Net zero target at risk

Defra identified 3.2 million hectares of “low-risk” land suitable for conversion to woodland in England – eight times more than would be required to meet the originally proposed target of increasing the area covered by trees to 17.5%. None of the land deemed available is classed as “moderate” or “good” agricultural land.

Defra calculated that meeting the 17.5% target would have required increasing the area planted with trees each year in England from an average of 1,720 hectares in the past five years to 7,500 hectares in 2025 and 16,700 hectares by 2035. Under the reduced target, tree planting in England will instead rise to 10,300 hectares a year by 2035.

This will make it much harder to reach the target in Britain’s net zero strategy that tree planting across the whole of the UK should reach 50,000 hectares a year from 2035 to 2050.

In response to the target being cut, Defra upped its recommended ratio of conifers in the overall tree planting mix. Foreign conifers make much poorer habitats for wildlife than native broadleaf trees, but they grow more quickly and in the early years can store more carbon.

Even with the extra conifers, the 16.5% woodland target will leave 1.9 million more tonnes of CO2 in the atmosphere by 2050, and 37 million more tonnes by 2100, than the plan Coffey scrapped.

Woodland Trust chief exec Darren Moorcroft said: “Slashing tree targets by a third from what was consulted on is highly disappointing at a time when ambition and action is so desperately needed. The nature and climate crises demand transformative action and now is not the time for a loss of confidence.”

Dustin Benton, policy director at Green Alliance, an environmental think tank, said: “It makes little sense to plan for fewer trees in England from a carbon, nature or rural economy perspective.

“Well managed woodland also provides habitat that will be essential to restoring nature in the UK, and our analysis shows that paying British farmers who own the least productive land to create woodland and restore peat could increase their incomes by a fifth.”

Green Alliance’s analysis suggests a further 6% of England should be covered by trees by 2050 to deliver net zero and restore nature. That’s three times the extra 2% tree cover now planned by the government.

The think tank also calculated that if the planting were targeted at the least productive farmland, an additional 6% of tree cover could be achieved with a loss of less than 1% of the calories produced across the country, which equates to less than 0.5% of the calories consumed when accounting for food imports.

Defra said it had “carefully considered all the responses to the consultation we held last year on the Environment Act targets, and as a result have set ambitious but achievable tree planting targets which will see a five-fold increase in average planting rates”.

Richard Bramley, chair of the NFU’s environment forum, said some farmers might be reluctant to convert fields into woodland because “once land is planted with trees it’s removed from any other use”.

To persuade more farmers to plant trees, the government needed to provide “a clear and easy to access, properly funded scheme”. But he said government plans to replace EU farm subsidies with payments for “public goods”, such as tree planting, had stalled.