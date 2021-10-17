To help Indigenous people in Brazil, let’s challenge our own violence

Displacement

Indigenous people in Brazil mirror the situation of those displaced by war, in the sense that they don’t comply with the principle of dividing up land according to property ownership or national borders. For that, they are effectively internally displaced within Brazil. The NGO sector, although it purports to help, actually sustains the same colonial principles of exploiting people who were displaced by the violent occupation of their territories, through its role in the wider system. This is obscured by the powerful narrative that the developed West is saving the underdeveloped Other, rather than exploiting people.

Perhaps instead of trying to save Indigenous people from destruction, we ought to stop destroying. This is work we have to do for ourselves.

Brazilian conservatives who claim that Indigenous land demarcation is a scam may have good reason to question the work of NGOs. But when that is conflated with a desire to eradicate people with ‘inferior cultural practices’ through assimilation, the picture looks quite different. It looks like a ploy to force displaced people to comply with the national values of property – the cornerstone of a for-profit economic system. Indigenous people are being used as pawns in this struggle.

Fallacy

The right-wing narrative goes even further, arguing that Indigenous people ‘want’ to assimilate but can’t because they are trapped by a conniving third sector. The only possible scenarios seem to be ones where Indigenous people have no will of their own and are at the mercy of whatever Western institutions decide to do with them.

Supporters of Indigenous people and their rights may end up unconsciously endorsing this fallacy – where it is us who need to grant them space within our institutions. We think we can do that by validating them, giving them a thumbs-up, and publicly displaying our support. But perhaps we ought to be trying to stop these institutions from meddling with their lives, their lands and their livelihoods.

Violence against Indigenous people is not a natural disaster, and we shouldn’t merely try to rescue them from it. To be rescued from violence doesn’t end violence – it only temporarily keeps certain people safe. In Europe since 1945, for instance, anti-fascism has been effective when it has aimed at dismantling fascist groups and the racism on which they thrive, not through ‘rescuing’ people who are the targets of racism by debating their worth.

In Brazil, we are yet to coin a term for the segments of the population and the government that are most hostile to Indigenous people. We need to eradicate that hostility, and change our ways of working, more than we need to tell Indigenous people that we validate them.