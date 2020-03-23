Bukele calls on god and the military to bend congress to his will in El Salvador

To add fuel to the fire, the previous FMLN government, according to President Bukele, gave millions of dollars to the Maras and provided them with shooting ranges so they could learn to kill better. Ugly stuff.

The truth is that both the political parties and the president himself when he was mayor of San Salvador constantly negotiated with Salvadoran gangs. This is the reality: in the capital and in other cities there are areas where gangs have control of the population. So, nothing can be done if they don't give permission.

However, giving money to the gangs is wrong and should not be allowed.

The president has a high-level official whose job it is to settle matters between the gangs, and he has said this publicly. This process, over time, has led to these dreadful practices. Nothing justifies it, but it has been practiced by all the political parties.

Changing sides now, outside of El Salvador there is practical unanimity that President Bukele has engaged in actions and declarations that are seriously at odds with democracy. His aggressive, populist, showboating stance seriously damages the relationship between the government and the opposition. But, unfortunately, there is nothing to suggest that the president wants to change his political practices. So...

That question is not only asked internationally, but also internally. In fact, what happened here is a failed coup. To the extent that a deputy who was in favour of the president escaped the occupation of the Assembly, saying, this cannot be endured, it is an assault.

Is the president going to change? The Constitutional Court told him he has no authority, and, as you say, the Council of Ministers has no power to order the Assembly to hold extraordinary meetings. The President says he will abide by the Court’s final resolution. But here we still have that saying, dating from colonial times with reference to the laws from the Spanish crown: "they are obeyed, but not implemented".

It all makes you wonder if he will be able to change and adopt a completely different attitude so that the country can move forward. El Salvador is paralysed politically. Instead of helping, he is throwing more wood on the fire.

The gangs, the policies of the president of the United States, the polluted atmosphere in the social political sphere do not bode well. I don't want to be a pessimist, it's really not advisable for anyone to be one. You seem to see some way out, some light, even if it is dim.

Right now, I don't see an immediate way out. In fact, there is one. The fact is that, instead of constantly fighting, the organisations of the state should sit down and together with the rest of society begin to face up to the fundamental problems of El Salvador. The gangs are a security problem. But we also have very serious problems with pensions, also a problem with water. There are serious health and education problems.

All emergencies require changes. I see few possibilities, but hope is the last thing to be lost.

As you know, President Najib Bukele turns to God to support his purposes. He is not alone. The fact is that in El Salvador 88.9% of the population are religious and more than 86.1% of them practice Christianity. I belong to a generation that was taught not to invoke the name of the Lord in vain. That is why, in view of President Bukele's habit of appealing to God in such a regular way, I called the priest José María Tojeira in San Salvador to hear his opinion.

There is a tendency for Latin American politicians to end their speeches by saying, God bless. It's habit. Now, in the case of President Bukele, it is notable that, in order to resolve a situation that should not have happened with Congress, he has justified his actions by saying that God asked him for patience, as if there has been a direct intervention by God. Such a course of action is wrong, atypical, and in a country with the secular rule of law not justified.

You are the director of an important human rights institute, IDEHUCA, at the Universidad Centroamericana in El Salvador. In the 2019 report, there is a significant decrease in murders and feminicides. Although this is not perfect, it illustrates the success of President Bukele's security policy.

Homicides have dropped consistently since 2016, when we reached a shocking rate of more than 100 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. But under President Bukele's government, they went down even faster.

I think the more military and police presence in the territory has caused the homicides to drop. That's the clearest and most obvious explanation. Although we are still at a high level, last year there were 36 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. This is progress, and we have to acknowledge that. There are the facts and there is no reason to doubt them.

The only problem is that this progress is accompanied by an extended military and police presence in the country. And just as the police presence grows, so the presence of other state agencies should also grow, such as schools, health centers, housing projects. That is to say, the protective and developmental presence of the state is required and that is what has traditionally been lacking and has not yet begun.

The presence of the military can have a temporary effect but when they go tragedy begins again, rooted in poverty and inequality which are endemic evils.