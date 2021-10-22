Coca farming is destroying Peru’s Amazon. Is it time for a radical solution?

If the cocalero threats are working by sowing fear and keeping community members from venturing out too far into their own territory, the community is nevertheless fighting, building on years of experience of Indigenous organising. According to the former head of Flor, Hicler Rodrigues Guimaraes, the community made its case repeatedly to the regional government over the past several years to little effect.

When the first parcels of coca plants began to appear in the forest on the territory of Flor in 2018, the anti-narcotics police came in and, rather than doing anything about it, instead blamed the comuneros (community members) for illegal planting. Surprised, the community rejected the accusation and lodged their first denuncia, (official complaint) – for deforestation since they were too scared to mention narcotrafficking – to the regional environmental prosecutor’s office in June 2019. The officials dragged their feet, rolling out the typical excuse of a lack of budget. Then the officials used the pandemic as an excuse. After pressure from lawyers hired by the federation, environmental police finally came to Flor in September 2020.

“They trekked with 30 of us 11 kilometres into the territory,” said Hicler, “saw the coca fields, the trees all cut down, the deforestation, documented everything. We saw four people with backpacks there and they [the police] asked, ‘You, where are you from?’ And they answered; ‘Huanuco.’ [located in the valleys known historically for coca production] They said; ‘Look, you have to get out of here, this is communal land.’ The state’s attitude then was very much like they were going to help, giving the community some hope.”

A month later, the police called Hicler and the community’s lawyer, Linda Vigo Escalante, saying they did not have a case. The reason: there was no one to charge with a crime. As president of the community, Hicler, who also began to receive threats, pressed the point. GERFFS issued a report mentioning the presence of coca plants but it had no enforcement powers. By December, the case had been filed away.

“Maybe they were scared off too,” Hicler said. “Who knows what happened?”

According to Escalante, the state has the authority to investigate further. “It was out of a lack of concern,” she said. “It’s really the neglect of native communities. How are they supposed to defend themselves? Where can they run? Into the river? Where is the justice in Peru?”

The federation took the case to Lima and presented the problem to the national government. That didn’t seem to work, either.

On 1 July, apparently out of nowhere, the Peruvian navy and the state prosecutor’s office swept into Flor unannounced, wanting to go straight to the coca fields. There were helicopters and guns: the absence of the state was suddenly replaced by a frightening, hyper-militarised intervention. The community had to sit them down for a talk.

According to Guimaraes, the community responded, “This is not how you enter another’s land, no knocking, just barging in. You have to tell us what you are planning.” The operation, ordered by the recently reactivated Regional Forestry Control and Monitoring Board, was delayed for a day as they negotiated with the community and selected one member of the patrol to go with the police to show them the coca fields 10 kilometres deep into the rainforest. They destroyed one of many existing fields, along with the casitas (temporary shelters), tools and processing pits.

Then they left.

No one was apprehended or charged. The environmental police appeared seven days later but didn’t do anything except take some pictures. All of this, the lawyer says, is just so that they can perform their piece of teatrito (little theatre) and then forget about it.

The attack on Danyluz came a few days after.

“They come in, they leave,” said Guimaraes, “and we have to deal with the consequences. The threats multiply for us.”