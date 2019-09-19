The isthmus is ours: The right to self-determination and territory

Communities have reported a lack of information

Albino Pedro Juan, the speaker for the Ayuk people and the President of the Ejido Commissariat of San Juan Guichicovi, claims that the indigenous communities haven’t been presented with the relevant information. “They don’t inform us about the benefits we might experience, about what might affect us, what the environmental, social and cultural impacts might be. There have been some flyers, but most people can’t read them, especially since they have been written in Spanish.” Albino said in an interview.

At the end of August, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) told the president that the consultation processes of indigenous peoples in Mexico “is not carried out in advance, does not take into account the uses, customs, culture and due representation of the affected peoples and clear, precise and culturally appropriate information is not provided, and, moreover, they are frequently carried out in contexts of threats, criminalization and harassment, damaging their free character ”.

For Josefa Sánchez Contreras, a young zoque who works with the agrarian commission in order to follow up on the problems of San Miguel Chimalapa, the information and consultation processes of indigenous peoples in the region has been flawed from the beginning.

“Two concessions have already been made, the Canadian company Minaurum Gold and Gold Copper have been given access to just over 7,000 hectares of land which for several years the Ministry of Economy granted them the concession without any consultation or prior notice to our indigenous community ”alleged Josefa in an interview.

"The exploitation of this open pit mining would lead to not only the devastation of our territory but of three rivers [Ostuta, Espiritu Santo and Zanatepec] ... We have agreed that we do not want that project and the explorations have been forced to close," Josefa continued.

The development of the Transisthmian Corridor would lead to a whole new series of mining and energy projects in the region for the construction of all the necessary infrastructure, which would risk the environmental balance of the Chimalapas.

Once elected, López Obrador decreed the creation of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI) in order to “guarantee the exercise and implementation of the rights of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples, sustainable development, as well as strengthening of their cultures and identities.” However, Josefa does not trust the reform of Article 2 in the Mexican Constitution, regarding the rights of indigenous peoples promoted by the INPI, because he believes that he will not grant indigenous peoples their full right to self-determination.

Despite its short life the INPI budget will decrease by nearly 40% next year, from 6 billion to 3.5 billion pesos, drastically reducing its ability to link with other internal democratic processes.

‘Convention 169 has been ignored’

“The discussion from communities themselves is that we are not interested in Convention 169, that it is already very overdue and that it is only looking for a way to agree on the form and mechanisms on how companies and the state can reach an agreement to indemnify or pay you , or to make you a member or partner of the same project. We have raised the issue of self-determination and that the community decides,” Omar Esparza, the national coordinator of the Zapatista Indigenous Agrarian Movement (MAIZ), said in an interview.

Omar believes that peoples have their own established democratic mechanisms that work without intervention, but that the problem of consultations goes beyond this.

“Much of what is discussed today is the right that peoples have to consultation. But what is not discussed is the right to be an indigenous community, before a consultation you have to have the territory,” continued Omar.